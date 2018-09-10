She’s Your QUEEN! Miss New York, Nia Franklin, Wins the Crown for Miss America

#BlackGirlMagic strikes again, reminding the world of the beauty, poise and glamour as Miss New York, Nia Franklin was crowned 92nd Miss America at Sunday’s event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Before gracing the stage is pursuit of the crown, the native Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was an opera singer. Franklin earned her master’s degree in music composition from UNC School of the Arts. Once accepted to the Kenan Fellow program at Lincoln Center Education in Manhattan Franklin made a permanent resident in New York.

This All-American pageant received heavy scrutiny last year for a list of things from secret misogynist emails from former CEO Sam Haskell to the appointment of former Miss America to top positions within the organization; resulting in the removal of the iconic swimsuit portion of the competition.

Our new American royalty chimed in on the removal of the scholarship.

“These changes, I think, will be great for our organization,” Franklin said. “I’ve already seen so many young women reaching out to me personally as Miss New York asking how they can get involved because I think they feel more empowered that they don’t have to do things such as walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship.

Even without the Swimsuit, Franklin dazzled the audience with her talent; singing “Quando m’en vo’ ” from the opera “La Boheme,” dazzling both the audience and Twitter. here are a few tweets from this momentous night:

Miss America 2019 Congrats Nia Franklin From New York. Talent singing classical 🎭opera was amazing. pic.twitter.com/FjOPimxJXC — Sojourner Salinas (@SalinaSojourner) September 10, 2018

Nia Franklin, Miss New York is singing opera for her talent! Just bravo!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 👸🏾 #MissAmerica2019 #MissAmerica — Khadijah Hardiman (@Dijah4evajonas) September 10, 2018

Congratulations to the beautiful Nia Franklin on not only winning the crown, but for representing the culture to the highest degree.