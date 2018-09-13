Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Testifies EXACTLY what Kavanaugh Confirmation means for Black America

Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s record on criminal justice is “entirely unsatisfactory for a country persistently struggling to hold law enforcement accountable for mass incarceration and police brutality.”

Brett Kavanaugh was chosen by Donald Trump after his opinion was released saying that a sitting president shouldn’t be prosecuted. With his long history of conservative rulings, many fear that his confirmation will bring the reversal of many liberties including gay marriages, Gun control laws, Affirmative Action, and abortion.

Video credit: PBS