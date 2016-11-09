Z-RO Releases New Album Legendary

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston – Z-Ro is the epitome of a hard worker, and someone who is truly passionate for the work that he does. With his album Drankin & Drivin only released a few months ago, he has given his fans yet another great album, which released this past weekend. With both albums so close in their release dates, Z-Ro wanted “to feed his fans” because he felt like that they haven’t had a chance to hear music from him like this in a couple of years.

His new album Legendary is something serious, and in this album one song truly focuses on one of the events that has truly impacted this nation, which is police brutality. The song Skrewed Up speaks about the current world that we live in, and the events that have taken place such as racism, racial profiling, police officers, and the killings of black people.

The song stated, “All we wanna do is keep on breathing. Seems like they murder one more brother every evening… The devil is a lie somebody already told you that. Black lives don’t matter. The law already showed you that…This world we living in is so Skrewed Up.” The song also included some of the recordings from one of the shootings, which truly brings sadness to your heart. In this song, and in the album as a whole, Z-Ro didn’t sugar code anything, and as always, his fans can expect him to tell the truth and keep it real.

Although he does talk about police officers, how some of them are crooked, and their role in all of the killings that have taken place, he does give a positive shout out to Constable Rosen for all of the great things that he is doing for the community. The song stated, “I got a homie that’s the Constable and we always talk… And he ain’t crooked either, straight as how we always walk. Ain’t like some of his coworkers, cause straight ain’t how they always walk…Constable Alan Rosen really tryna bridge the gap. This is a message, you tripping if you think this is a rap.” Despite the fact there are some bad cops out there, Z-Ro still wanted to point out that there are still some good cops who still live up to their badge, which is to serve and protect.

Z-Ro finds a lot of his inspiration from everything around him. He expressed, “Everything is a song. Everything you see around you is a potential song…you should keep a canvas and a paintbrush on hand because there’s always a picture waiting to be painted around you.”

He further stated, “I’ve been blessed to take everyday situations, and make them into bodies of work, and its not something that I try to do, it’s just something that just happens.” He also referred to himself as a reporter. He reports everything that goes on in his life, and in the life around him through his music. Legendary is now available so add it to your list; you won’t be disappointed.

