Your Life Can Be Changed with the Stroke of a Pen!

Howard Zinn in his version of A People’s History of the United States once made reference to a very true thought. In it he said, “The prisons in the United States had long been an extreme reflection of the American system itself: the stark life differences between rich and poor, the racism, the use of victims against one another, the lack of resources of the underclass to speak out, the endless “reforms” that changed little. It had long been true, and prisoners knew this better than anyone, that the poorer you were the more likely you were to end up in jail. This was not just because the poor committed more crimes. In fact, they did. The rich did not have to commit crimes to get what they wanted; the laws were on their side. But when the rich did commit crimes, they often were not prosecuted, and if they were they could get out on bail, hire clever lawyers, get better treatment from judges. Somehow, the jails ended up full of poor Black people.” And I could not agree with the famed historian more!

For this reason, I have decided to convey the importance of us looking, paying attention and being proactive in our upcoming elections. All races within an election are important. However, I would like to encourage the faithful and loyal readers of African-American News&Issues, to pay close attention to the District Attorney and Judge offices that will be on the ballot. Many people do not realize that with the “stroke of the pen”, the District Attorney has the power to change a person’s life, by indicting. Then the judge has the power to lock you up, that’s what you call, “Power”! It’s just as simple as that.

I will not attempt to sway our readers in any way in reference of who to vote for. But I am simply asking that members from our community pay attention to these races and vote. District Attorney Devon Anderson and Kim Ogg are the candidates for the seat of District Attorney. I would like to try to convince as many people as I can to zoom in on these races. I cannot place enough emphasis on us paying attention to this race and going out to vote. It is no secret to anyone that we are steady losing our young Black kids to imprisonment and being caught up in the judicial system all together. From times past, we have seen repeatedly that many of the tradition District Attorney’s are not doing anything to protect our communities. All that means to me is that we have to do it ourselves, by electing people who will actually care and protect our communities. We need to have some serious influence in this race. Because it’s a sad reality that here in Harris County, we have more African-Americans incarcerated than any third world country in the world. I would think that this should be cause to, “sound the alarm”.

Now, I’m sure that there are some people that believe that I don’t have a clue of what I am talking about. Some people may believe that the presidential election supersedes any political race there is. We MUST Understand that ALL races are important when it comes to protecting our communities. However, I will adamantly continue to say that the local races held within counties, cities and parishes are extremely crucial and vital to our communities. If you think I’m lying the next time your son, daughter, niece, nephew, cousin, other relative, friends or even yourself get caught in the crossfire of the judicial system; I urge you to try to find your way to Washington D.C. and demand that the President sentences you or your family. I dare you to go marching up there to plead your case; chances are you won’t even make it pass the gate. My point is, while the highest seat in the country that a person can occupy is the presidential seat; when it comes to making decisions that directly affects you right in your own backyards these local seats are not to be taken lightly. As it is by way of chain of command, the ultimate power is invested into the District Attorney and Judges. With that being stated, it just so happens that we Africans living in America have a voice in determining the right people to put in place. But we must utilize that voice and encourage others to do the same.

We MUST Understand that it is crucial that we look at our court systems and vote the right people in office that are going to do the right thing without respect to ancestral origin, color, culture, etc. It is time out for us letting people sell us wooden nickels and label it as politics, when they have the power to control the destiny of our future, if we allow it. Concluding, I must refer to my own words. We as Africans living in America have two of the most powerful tools that a person can have. Those tools are, “our money” and “our vote”. Therefore, we must be very careful in whom we invest them to.

