“100 YEARS YOUNG”

Houston, TX – Xi Alpha Omega (XAO) Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) AKA, Incorporated celebrated our Diamond member Jeraldine Woodard 100th Birthday. The celebration was held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Our Diamond gem is 100 years young and has served Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for 79 years! She is a retired English teacher with the Houston Independent School District, who graduated with a B.A. degree from Huston-Tillotson (known as Tillotson College) in 1940-1941. Her service to our beloved sorority and all mankind began when she was initiated in 1938. While at school, Mrs. Woodard was crowned Miss Tillotson College in 1940. After graduation, she received a Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. She is currently an active member of Xi Alpha Omega Chapter. As a result of her philanthropic efforts, Mrs. Woodard has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being honored at her church, Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, for being the founder of its Women’s Day Program more than eleven years ago. To date, the Women’s Day Program is an annual event and each year college scholarships are awarded to young ladies in Mrs. Jeraldine Woodard’s name. Mrs. Woodard was married to the late Chester A. Woodard, Jr. They have three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Woodard, is also an active member of Xi Alpha Omega Chapter with 35 years of service to the sorority. Mrs. Jeraldine Woodard’s answer for a long-blessed life: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. This event, under the leadership of XAO President, Tracey Lewis, was chaired by Tiffany Moody. For more information, contact Tracey Lewis, President, Xi Alpha Omega at president@xialphaomega.com or visit Xi Alpha Omega’s website at www.xialphaomega.com.

