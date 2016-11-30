Winfrey’s Financial Services

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: R.Bea. King

ACRES HOME CHAMBER – Before she became an entrepreneur, Ms. Winfrey has worked in the sales world for over thirty eight years. For a very short tenure she started out in car sales, but was introduced to the insurance business very early the year was 1978, the company was Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.

She found her niche and soared becoming the first African American female to achieve every goal in the company her 1st year. This was not a stroll in the park, it was a dirty job but someone had to do it. Most of her earlier clients worked for the City of Houston’s Sanitation Department, she could only meet with most of them at the end of their shifts right there on sight on site, but she was steadfast and hung in there till there was no other workers to sign in that department. I’m glad to say she moved on to work with other employees in the Water Department as well as others. She was only one of 5 women that worked for Colonial Life but she also was the only black women. She focused on selling small life insurance policies and small accident policies, non of which was very popular in the Black community and she had to educate as she went along.

She had some major accomplishments, including $200K in policies written that 1st year. Receiving Rookie of the Year Award 1978, the Cadillac Award where she was presented with the real deal to name a few. She remained on top of her game as # 3 in the Nation from 1979 to till 1980.

“You have to take care of your clients and follow-up. Everyone is not cut out for sales,” says Winfrey. After winning that Cadillac we talked about earlier, she added burial policies to her menu, working with another stapler in the Black community, Carl Barnes Funeral Homes. Knowing the tenacity and outgoing personality of Ms. Winfrey she used her Cadillac as the lead car in his funerals and created a different another stream of financial independence to her repertoire.

She moved to California eventually and started working in the aircraft industry on the production line she had a nose for making money. After awhile life insurance was still in her blood, she joined Equitable as a Life Insurance Policy Writer and also became the top producer among her peers in the market for 9 years.

Not letting any grass grow under feet ! She moved on to Seattle, Washington and worked hard in Sales till she was promoted Sales Manager at a funeral home, worked in the school district during the day, studied a lot and became a Certified Family Counselor for the funeral home industry. Upon her return to Houston she has worked with Paradise and Carl Barnes again to name a few.

In 2009 Ms. Winfrey started Winfrey’s Financial Services LLC. She said it was a highly recommended that she start her own business and after completing all her classes and again meeting all the qualification requirements she became a full fledge Broker and now Agents write policies for her.

A native Houstonian and the oldest of 8 other family members have followed in her footsteps in owning their own businesses and at the age of 71 years young she’s still thrieving and will receive a lifetime of income from the many policies she has sold over the years! She was recently awarded a major contract AFLAC and she continues to offer Final Expense Burial Products.

She ended the interview by offering advice to young people still deciding on a industry of interest. “The insurance industry is the largest industry in the world. Everyone is not cut out for insurance sales, but if they are looking for a satisfying career, give it some consideration, but you gotta be able to sale. Sales is what keeps companies a float and thriving. Working many hours, day and night and after a period of time you are vested and will enjoy the fruits of your labor with residual income for life.”

Ms. Thelma Scott is a member of the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development Inc. in good standing. Let’s support the other business owners in our organization.

For more information contact at

· Shirl882003@yahoo.com

· 281-948-1005 work

· 281-444-9561 fax

· 12515 Lauren Haven Way, Houston, TX 77014

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews