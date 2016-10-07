Williams-Ledet Named New Curriculum and Compliance Director

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Harris County Department of Education

Chaney Williams-Ledet is the new curriculum and compliance officer for Harris County Department of Education’s Educator Certification and Professional Advancement. The division trains and prepares teacher and principal candidates for state of Texas certification through classroom and online settings.

Williams-Ledet has 29 years of experience in education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and Spanish from the University of Houston and gained her master’s and doctorate degrees in education administration from Texas Southern University.

Her expertise in language immersion led her to serve as elementary principal of a language immersion charter school, which she helped found as one of the school’s principal writers. Prior to opening the school, she was a 27-year employee for Houston Independent School District where she served as assistant principal, principal, bilingual supervisor, teacher development specialist and bilingual teacher.

She and her husband have two sons and reside in Houston’s Museum District.

“I am committed to focusing on providing high-quality preparation for teachers and administrators as they gain their certifications and prepare for leadership positions,” Williams-Ledet said. “I am particularly focused on providing training sessions that link learning theory and practice in a practical way to benefit today’s education leaders.”

For more information about HCDE’s Educator Certification and Professional Advancement, go to www.hcde-texas.org, email hcdeacp@hcde-texas.org or call 713-696-1348.

About Harris County Department of Education (HCDE): Serving students, teachers, schools and communities throughout Harris County, HCDE is a local governmental organization providing value for school districts while supporting educational opportunity. Partnering with Harris County school districts, HCDE maximizes local resources and responds to the needs of locally elected school boards and education leaders. HCDE services include school-based therapy for students, afterschool programs, Head Start, educator training, adult education and programs to promote safe schools. To learn more about how your county department of education can help you: www.hcde-texas.org.

