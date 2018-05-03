Sharing is caring! Facebook

Will.i.am and Chris Brown have joined the ranks of people who were shocked by Kanye West’s recent suggestion that slavery was a “choice.” The Black Eyed Peas frontman shared his thoughts on the controversy during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, May 2.

“That broke my heart because I thought about my grandma, who was born in 1920, and her connection with her mom who raised her, who was born in the late 1800s, and my grandmother’s grandma, who was a slave,” will.i.am, 43, told the cohosts of the British morning show. “And when you’re a slave, you’re owned. You don’t choose if you’re owned. When you’re a slave you’re deprived of education. That’s not choice, that’s by force.”

