By Sir Christopher Wayne

Do as I say and Not as I do has been a crutch and the downfall of the Black community since we’ve been allowed to govern and raise our own families after slavery. Who governs the elders’ behavior when “not as I do” isn’t necessarily lining up to what they say? Quite ignorant of us to believe our youth aren’t intelligent enough to understand what is right from wrong. We’ve been raised on a society of youth watching their elders perpetrate less than noble behavior while chastising the young for exhibiting the same behavior in lesser or greater forms. We tend to forget as intelligent Black people that not too long ago, we were forced to be entertainers and court jesters for those who had our ancestors enslaved. We are showing the results of that conditioning through our behavior. We would put on performances and show feats of unbelievable talent and genetic skill for free merely for the sake of those in power. Fast forward to 2018 and it appears that the only way to be revered within the Black community is to be some form of entertainment for the public media or the pulpit, and that is a problem.

Now granted, it’s understandable that our current economic system in place has afforded great wealth to those willing to be an object of laughter; but, at what expense to the moral condition of our people? Have we become so repressed spiritually, that economic gain has become more important than righteousness itself? Too easily we forget that the superstars and icons we look up to and allow our youth to idolize are old enough to be parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents. Jay Z, Tiffany Haddish, Whitney Houston on down to Snoop Dogg all perpetuate the very same life lesson that we are taught in Black churches and homes all across the south.

From showcasing the enjoyment of drugs, careless living and gang life, we still expect our youth to somehow display Christian behavior despite the examples before them. “Do as I say and Not as I Do” would make more sense if we as adults, our elders and those we consider fonts of knowledge and wisdom, shine more light on the living lessons they teach. It makes having to say anything obsolete when the example is set accordingly. Maybe then we will rise as Black people to the state of nobility … Kings and Queens.

