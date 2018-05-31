Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Roy Douglas Malonson, Publisher

Malcolm X once said, “I have always felt…that the Black ‘leader’ whom White men consider to be ‘responsible’ is invariably the Black ‘leader’ who never gets any results.” This thought is true on every level and we must consider it in reference to the accountability of the role of Black leadership within our communities. Our leaders, myself included have a charge to do something about what is happening in the various aspects of our culture.

Change will not come as long as we ignore the problems we are faced with. These issues will not fade away, over time they get worst and open up the door for even more unjustifiable mistreatment. We cannot expect for those who do not look like us to be care about the things we and our families endure. We need people acting on our behalf and in our best interest. So, who do we go to?

African-American News & Issues constantly encourages the Black community to embrace our ancestral history stemming from the loins of kings and queens. We aim to empower members of our culture to stand up and take our rightful place in society.

But how can we effectively advocate this awareness and stand on the motivation, if we are not seeing examples constantly being demonstrated in the Black leadership which has been elected and designated to represent us? Who do we go to? Who do we run to?

We MUST Understand it is simply not enough for Black leaders to be elected in office and used as a decorative ornament. The African-American community has scores of issues which have been deeply rooted and engraved in our culture for centuries.

The authorities are assassinating our Black men at an alarming rate without a second thought. We are losing our communities, historical institutions and landmarks; they are attacking our schools, leaders, politicians and families.

So who do we go to for help when the people who are supposed to help us have become compromised?

As it is, we don’t own anything, but the Black press in our community. Frankly, even with that some of us don’t completely have true ownership.

A good deal of our Black press outlets hide behind the covering of those who do not look like us nor represent us; but they don’t mind using our faces to promote their agendas. We know we can’t rely on mainstream media to act on our behalf, because they are too busy presenting stereotypes and representing us as barbaric animals.

Therefore, there is no longer a constant need for mouthpieces to voice the existent disparities, action is required! Those who receive the benefit of taxpayers’ dollars and inherit offices off of the votes of voters should have an obligation and responsibility to those who entrust them with their money and power.

The indication of power reflects two of the most influential tools that anyone can possess, “our money” and “our vote.”

These assets will go places in which the average American cannot go. So those who we entrust them to should have some sense of accountability to honor and value the worth of, “our money” and “our vote.”

We elect people to be our voice, but, are our voices are not being heard loud and clear? The fact that our culture and communities are still in disarray is evidence our voices are not being heard.

So are we operating under a structure which suggests, “Taxation without representation”? Must we continue to sit idle and pay for representation we are not receiving? Has money checkmated some of our Black leadership to the point, where it is ok to collect taxpayer’s dollar on a salary, with no expectation of results?

With the approaching celebration of Juneteenth in the state of Texas, I understand that we began our freedom in this state a couple years behind. But damn, does that mean we have to stay behind? At what point can we expect for things to shift in our favor? Who do we go to, to voice our concerns and get results from those issues that matter to us and affect us most?

On that note, I would like to conclude with the words established through the first African-American publication produced with editors, Samuel Cornish and John Russwurm. “We wish to plead our own cause,” they wrote. “Too long have others spoken for us. Too long has the public been deceived by misrepresentations, in things which concern us dearly.”

