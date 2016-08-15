White Lives Matter Group Stages Protest Outside Local Chapter of NAACP

In Houston, a White Lives Matter group protested outside of a local NAACP saying, “We came out here to protest against the NAACP and their failure in speaking out against the atrocities that organizations like Black Lives Matter and other pro-black organizations have caused the attack and killing of white police officers, the burning down of cities and things of that nature. Black Guerrila Media was on the scene the White Supremacist rolled out under HPD protection when the crowd started getting larger against them. And the streets got the word and brothers started rolling up we choppers. 3rd Ward Hit Squad!

aframnews