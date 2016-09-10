We Are About to Lose All of Our Black Neighborhoods!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – This by far will be one of the most unique and unorthodox stories that I have written, since I first began writing for African-American News&Issues, years ago. Normally, I make it my business to go about researching invaluable quotes to be associated with the subject matter. However, in this article through the encouragement of my publisher, Roy Douglas Malonson; I was assigned the task of interviewing several people. Upon doing so, I realized that there were deeply rooted concerns from the residents that needed to be highlighted and addressed. Therefore, I just decided that I’m going to tell the people exactly what was told unto me. I’m not going to do too much filtering or cleaning up, with the exception of Mr. Malonson’s word. Those that know him best would probably agree with my decision on this as well. Nevertheless, I just decided that I would present the varying viewpoints just as they were expressed, so that the community could gain insight on what the issues are.

Background Insight

Francois de Menil, whose family is well-known in the Houston area for contributing art and high culture in the city; has begun plans to launch a new development in the heart of Acres Home,. He plans to construct an artist enclave, NoLo Studios @Acres Home (NoLo – North of the Loop). This development is one that will entail 14 staggered homes ranging from $300,000 to $450,000. De Menil’s plans have been to launch an artist community on a 3-acre wooded lot on Mansfield at Midgeley. Recently, de Menil held a meeting at the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, located at 6112 Wheatley, 77091. In this meeting, there were representatives from the AHCBED, Michael Yarbrough, Rev. Dayle Perry, Tim White (President of the Acres Home, Super Neighborhood #6), Andrea Hilliard Cooksey and a few others. Not long after meeting and sharing his plans with the above-mentioned individuals, a major controversial wave occurred. The Houston Chronicle ran a very extensive story detailing the developer’s plans and many residents were outraged. Some felt: that they had to find out what was happening in their own backyards, “through the grapevine”, some welcomed the improvements but were not satisfied that the community as a whole was not informed first and some just down-right had a bitter taste towards the new developments period. Continue to read to find out what a few representatives from Acres Home had to say… Including Mr. Francois de Menil and decide for yourself, what you believe the issues are…

Concerns from the Community

Tim White, President of Acres Homes Super Neighborhood:

“I have no problem with new development because it’s going to happen regardless, but it’s just a way of doing it. When you come into a community especially a historical community you go to the community leaders first and then you gather the residents, stakeholders and bring them together. It is important to let them know what’s going on, what you’re trying to do and how it will affect the community. That was never done and to me it was a total disrespect to a historical community.”

“The irony of this is that, de Menil’s parents were big with helping the Black community leaders in the 60’s and 70’s to actually have a voice in their own community, through arts. So it’s a slap in the face when you come into the historically Black community and do the exact opposite of what your family has done! Now, with the uncertainty and everything being unknown and everything that has been on the table with gentrification. I expressed to them in the meeting my concerns regarding similar conditions that happened in Fourth Ward (Freedmen’s Town); a lot of residents were displaced during that phase.”

Edna Griggs, Founder of Acres of Angels and life-long resident of the Acres Home community:

“This meeting should have been held with the community not just with a few community leaders. It’s not acceptable when the community doesn’t know what’s going on. They’ve already bought the land, so we’re not going to be able to stop it. There is also another, in Highland Heights that we are worried about they trying to set up meetings with a few people and saying if they get 51% then they will bring in deed restrictions. We start that and it’s over with, what you can’t do and what you can do.”

Roy Douglas Malonson, Publisher of African-American News&Issues and Chairman of the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development

“Yes, I’m a business man! That’s exactly why I should have invested in manufacturing king and queen crowns. I probably would have been more successful! The way I figure, I would have made more money, than simply working myself to death. We have too many people wanting to lead and don’t know anything about leadership or how to follow or talk to somebody that really knows what’s going on. That’s why a lot of people bypass this Chamber, because they know we are going to research what is brought to us and find out the truth. So they bypass us and go to these civic organizations and some of them, don’t have a clue as to what is going on. Some of them just glad to be in the room with some White folks.”

“A lot of these new African-Americans are abandoning our communities, and leaving people there that can’t fight for us. This ain’t nothing new! Now, since some of them Negroes moved out, they put something in place, called the Homeowner’s Association. And these Homeowner Associations police them so that they can’t even bar-b-que in their own garages and front yards no more. You can’t even walk down the street and pass gas without being locked up, in some cases. This is why I say, rather than abandoning our communities; they could have stayed and helped to improve our neighborhoods. Now, I met with Mr. de Menil recently myself. I had my reasons for not being in the initial meeting. Part of my absence was because I didn’t want to be in the meeting with the neighborhood folks to influence nothing because I probably would have cursed everybody out! Therefore, I welcome the new development. As a matter of fact, my problem is not with Mr. de Menil. My problem is with US! That’s my problem!”

“Prime example, Mr. de Menil is planning on having a meeting at one of the local churches’. Well, if you think about it… A lot of the Pastors and members in some of our churches out here don’t even live in the community. They won’t live here, but they’re praying here! I have a problem with that! Some of them won’t do anything in the community or even try to give back. And then some of our people want to get mad when others that don’t look like us want to come in and create new developments. We MUST Understand that when we leave our neighborhoods, we live the gates wide open for others to come in and do as they please.”

“I have to speak out about these issues, because I have seen this type of stuff happened before. Therefore, I do things differently now. In times past, I should have gone against two things. The first, them putting all of these low-income apartments in the neighborhood; we used to have only had two and now we got about five or six. The other, I should have gone against some of these Negro leaders, because they don’t always know what they be asking for and approving. Once upon a time, Acres Homes was a gated community there were two ways in and two ways out. Some of these Negro leaders went out and approved it and supported these roads coming through. (TC Jester, Wheatley and Tidwell) When these roads were built a lot of people, don’t realize what they did. They opened up our neighborhood! During a time that people had to go around us, this construction opened it up to where people could come straight through. And people hollering… Wow!!! Look at all these trees! Wow! Look at all this land, look how close it is to downtown. So you have to be careful what you ask for and what you approve. Don’t believe me, go visit Fourth Ward…. Oops I mean Mid-Town!”

“You see, this is far bigger than Acres Homes, it’s just happening here right now, but it’s everywhere! It’s just a matter of time before all of our neighborhoods become extinct. Before too long, our communities will only be identified by historical markers… Markers that say, ‘This is where Black folks used to settle.’ This causes me to ask the question, ‘Where are the politicians?’ Point in case, we in Houston, the Dean of the House from out in the North Forest area and yet we are losing it. The school district has already been done away with and land is slowly being acquired by those who do not look like us. We have a mayor from Acres Home and yet, we are gradually losing it. Even though we got a ‘Big Boy’ in City Hall, they still try to keep his hands tied up. A little further down the road… We have a State Senator that Black folks elected and they steady locking us up left and right. There is a problem there.”

“In my closing, I just have to say I done fought hard for my people. But now, I’m at a crossroads of trying to make a decision in my life… Do I need to fight the same Negroes that I fought so hard for? I’ve spent countless hours, fighting hard for elected officials, our communities and protecting equal rights. As it is, there is nothing that we can really do to stop this movement, because we are the ones that created it to begin with, by abandoning our communities. To that regard, I have been asked by many people, ‘Why don’t you take what you done worked hard for and gone about your business instead of fighting for these Negroes?’ My reasoning is because I’m one of them Negroes and this is where I came from, and I’ve never forgotten it! I might have a Red A&* way of showing it, but still I’ve never forgotten.”

Francois de Menil to address the community’s concerns in upcoming meeting, October 20 at New Life Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 3021 Desoto:

Francois de Menil, Architect of NoLo Studios @ Acres Home:

“I am not a developer, I am an architect and this is actually my first development effort for a group of friends. It was not something that was thought of as a public project. In our naïve way as beginners, we started working with a group of people developed the project that way. This is a residential area and we are talking about building residences, so I feel that it should be something that should be ok.”

“In mid-August… Houston Chronicle did an article that detailed our efforts and since that article happened; we have been focusing in huge efforts on trying to reaching out to the folks in Acres Homes. We are reaching out to the leaders and individuals that live there, to explain what we are doing. We are intending on creating something that we feel should have a positive influence in Acres Homes. It is in no way intended to upset anybody or be controversial.”

I sort of realized that we needed to reach out to the community. So I found Tim White’s name on the internet. And we reached out Tim White and Tim very kindly organized a meeting later in the month at the Acres Homes Chamber for Business and Economic Development. Looking into that and preparing for that meeting I discovered and learned of Mr. Malonson and I had not really known him before, partly out of ignorance. I hadn’t really focused on that part. But we expected Mr. Malonson to be at the meeting at the chamber office with Kimberly Hater, Michael Yarbrough and some others. Unfortunately he was unable to make it. So it certainly wasn’t done in an effort to avoid Mr. Malonson. We were anxious to meet him and speak with and listen to what he had to say. I think we realize now that we should have reached out to the community and we are doing so now.”

“We have scheduled a large community-wide informational type meeting on October 20, at the New Life Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. We are going to be calling and reaching out to everyone so that we can explain what we’re doing and answer questions and we will have some experts who can answer questions such as taxes and other issues. Once again, I apologize that we had not met with the community first; but we are vigorously trying to doing so now. We are asking everyone that has questions or concerns about this project to come out and voice them on the 20th.”

Concluding, because African-American News&Issues is a publication that has continued to thrive off of reporting current and historical realities affecting our communities, this topic was presented. For us to dismiss an issue or concern from residents that is occurring right in our back door, would be the ultimate disrespect to the audience that we report to. Therefore, we (Mr. Malonson and myself) decided that we wouldn’t overlook your concerns… Instead we feel the need to address our readers and supporters concerns, reveal the facts and give you the opportunity to decide. Keep reading, to get the latest updates on this new development.

