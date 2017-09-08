Sharing is caring! Facebook

I’ve been thinking about a lot of things since the arrival of Harvey. Through my reflection, I often asked myself, where do we go from here? After so much that has happened, Houston will never be the same. There is no way we can be the same. It will take time for everyone to heal. In one-way or another, everyone was impacted.

Before the storm, the world was so divided. There were many issues such as White Supremacy, confederate statues, racism and hatred. We shouldn’t simply just go back to that state. We have to continue to move forward. I think it’s amazing that we haven’t heard anything else about those events that occurred before Harvey as if they never existed or mattered. Honestly, it didn’t matter. None of it mattered because it never should have started. We never should have gotten to that point, and with all of the compassion that has been shown across the nation. How could we ever go back to that? Why would we want to? Is it just a matter of time before something else occurs? I pray not. If anything, Harvey has showed us that we are so much better together than divided. In times like these, we have to continue to be there for one another. We have to look at each other as people, and nothing less.

The last week has been extremely emotional. During the flood, it was really hard seeing many people lose everything, and so many times I felt helpless. I was blessed to not have any damage to my home, but it was still a frightening experience. As anyone else, I felt a roller coaster of emotions that continued to pain me. For those who have lost their lives because of this storm was even more devastating. This is even more of a reason why we have to stay together. So the question is, can we continue with the love and compassion that has been shown nation-wide, or do we go back to hating one another and fighting over nonsense? Or can we act like we have some sense and come out of this storm stronger than ever?

I read a quote that stuck out to me by Ralph Waldo Emerson that stated, “The real reason why the world lacks unity, and lies broken and in heaps, is, because man is disunited with himself.” The few words in this quote are very deep and powerful. The meaning goes beyond the simplicity that may seem to linger on the surface. Is man really disunited with himself? Is that the reason why unity is so hard to form because of man being broken with himself? I then had to ask myself do we truly understand mankind and what it means to be human? Comprehension is part of the solution. I believe understanding who we are as people and our purpose is one of the first steps in understanding our world. Merriam-Webster defined mankind as “the human race: the totality of human beings.” Have you ever taken the word mankind apart? The two words that come from this one word is man kind. It’s sad that it takes a tragedy for man to be kind.

