When The Bough Breaks



HOUSTON – This new thriller will hit the movie theaters soon on September 9th, 2016. This movie is focused on a young professional couple John and Laura Taylor, who are played by Morris Chestnut and the beautiful Regina Hall. They are a couple who really want to have a baby, but can’t. After going through each possible option, and none of them working, the couple decides to find a surrogate. Anna, who is played by Jaz Sinclair, is a woman who seems to be the perfect fit for the job. However, as she becomes deeper into the pregnancy, her feelings for Laura’s husband began to show as well. These feelings eventually turn into a dangerous obsession. The couple is then left to try and fight for the life they desperately want, but they must get through Anna’s psychotic ways, before it’s too late.

In a recent interview with Morris Chestnut and Regina hall, they were asked a series of questions that were not only directed towards the movie, but towards their life as well.

Q: Being key members of what they call “Black Hollywood”, how do you feel about this movie, and are the opportunities getting better for black actors and actresses?

A: “To me, I just think that to just to be able to be working in Hollywood…is definitely a blessing. In particular for Black Hollywood, I definitely think the opportunities are increasing and improving in terms of television. I still think that we could be doing better in film, but there are opportunities nonetheless in both.”

– Morris Chestnut

“I think it’s a working progress, but it’s always a blessing to be working, and ideally things continue to evolve.”

– Regina Hall

Q: Your character Lauren in the movie, did she miss her woman intuition, or was she just naïve to put so much trust in this woman with her child?

A: “I think that her desires for a child just overrode her intuition. Just like sometimes in a relationship when you might like a guy so much that your sixth sense or woman’s intuition doesn’t kick in because your desire for what you want is bigger than what you pay attention to.”

– Regina Hall

Q: This film has a pretty dark subject matter, what would you say is the most difficult part of filming a movie like this?

A: “ It’s kind of an emotional journey when you are dealing with issues that are sensitive and heart wrenching such as surrogacy and fertility issues, just starting from there its already a lot.”

– Regina Hall

“Doing a film like this can take an emotional toll on you. As an actor, to have to be in that space day in and day out, it’s really draining…you draw from your life’s experiences to be in that mental headspace. It was a release to be done with it. I was looking forward to doing something fun and light afterwards.”

– Morris Chestnut

Q: Some black celebrities say they don’t like their films being categorized as black films because they often feel that they don’t travel well. What goes in to your decision making process when you pick a movie to star in?

A: “I like to start on the material, the script. I always say that Hollywood never sets out to make a bad movie. In regards to Black films, and Black projects, that is a challenge because I wish people would just look at films for just what they are. I wish it didn’t have any labels.”

– Morris Chestnut

Q: What do you think is the key to your success and longevity?

A: “I think that looking and picking the right parts, and really working with really great people, and always trying to pick material that you connect with, and doing the work. Doing the work so that every opportunity that you get to perform, you’re doing your best.”

– Regina Hall

“ I think that one of the things that I do that is an element of success, is you have to be courteous and respectful to the people you work with. When you see and are around someone for 14 hours a day…you don’t want any tension or conflict, so being respectful and courteous is one of those things.”

– Morris Chestnut

Q: Based on the movie, it talks about how the couple struggled with their marriage and fertility issues, and the thought that having a child could make their marriage stronger. Do you think that in real life it becomes problematic when couples do think that a baby can help them fix their marital issues?

A: “I think that within a marriage you always have to work on your relationship with your wife and husband and that is first and foremost. I don’t think there is anything other than that core relationship is really going to help a marriage. I don’t think anything such as a child, money, cars, or anything in that nature will help a marriage survive.”

– Morris Chestnut

