What Will Justice Look Like in Harris County?

By Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON – He speaks softly, but will carry a big stick as the new Sheriff in Harris County.

Ed Gonzalez is entering office with promises to sweep out old practices and cultures that have left the office with an image problem with the community.

“It is important that everyone feels that we have a fair and just criminal justice system,” Gonzalez said. “On paper, it appears that the legal system and the laws should be fair to everyone, but if you look at it statistically, it is not.”

He believes that he not only has the vision and grit to lead law enforcement, but also his experience in both law enforcement and policing and his background serving on the Houston City Council will help make a difference in Harris County.

His priority is simple: Turning the pages on the past history and current controversies in law enforcement and brings a sense of calm that restores faith and trust in policing with Black and Hispanic communities by helping each see that justice will be equal and fair for everyone.

One of those main objectives is to change the current culture that has negatively impacted so many African-Americans and Hispanics in Harris County.

Sheriff Gonzalez’s new “stick” is likely to be one that sweeps wide and brings major changes in the philosophy, staffing and culture on the streets and in the Harris County Jail.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has approximately 3,500 employees and is the largest sheriff’s office in the state of Texas and the third largest in the nation.

Gonzalez is taking over a department with 2,545 officers and responsibility for three jail facilities that can house and care for up to 9400 inmates.

Focus on Rebuilding Image and Trust

“Doing job and rebuilding the image of a department is not an easy solution,” he said. “However, the solution starts with balance – and in rethinking our priorities and how we address safety in our communities whether you are 12 years old or 92 years of age.”

Part of his plan includes bringing together the department and the community and ushering in a new era of trust and cooperation between the two.

“We want change the mindset that the only time you interact with a police officer or deputy is when you do something wrong,” he said. “Looking at at my job, where it starts is with the community. I want to re-engage community people and get the officers and the public working together again.”

He intends on utilizing a combination of past models used to build on more community participation and programs set up by former Houston Police Chief Bradford and former Houston Mayor Lee Brown and work on justice reforms with Mayor Turner.

According to Gonzalez the key is to be proactive and visible from the very beginning. He said that starts with his office being transparent about cases, complaints, jail conditions, deputy behavior and conduct and other actions that affect the image of the department.

He said too long the jail and department have operated behind closed doors and with too much darkness.

“I will be open and transparent about all that goes on,” he said. “ I will put sunshine on it and invite the media to tour and see for themselves what we do and how we are aware of issues and what we are doing to fix it.”

Action on Bails and Bonds Issue

Gonzalez said he is serious about doing something about jail overcrowding and the housing of inmates who are awaiting court dates and are stuck in jail because of being too poor to afford bail.

About 75 percent currently in jail or awaiting trial and are in jail because they cannot afford bail.

“There are way too many people in the system and too many people are in county jail, and most are Black and Latinos who have not been convicted of anything.,” he said. “Jail is not the answer so we have to address the broken system of bail reform, rethink our drug policy and address those arrested for minor offenses who are arrested and detained in jail.”

He is also researching and plans to look for better more effective ways to use law enforcement for solutions over just catching citizens doing wrong.

“Strict hard law enforcement and jails are not the solution to every situations,” he said. “There are people struggling with addiction, poverty and mental illness and we must rethink how we address those problems using more community based solutions and faith-based resources to help address them.”

Plan to Change the Old Patterns & Ways of Thinking to A New Way

According to Gonzalez, too much emphasis is put on incarceration as the only model for dealing with crimes and criminals.

According to state prison and jail statistics, the prison system is filled predominantly with Blacks and Latinos.

Also, African-Americans are four times more likely to be incarcerated than an Anglo-White citizen for small amounts of marijuana even though the usage rates are the same.

“The old way of thinking said let’s just put people in jail because you done something wrong and this way disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic communities,” he said. “It has been about who was targeted and who law enforcement was focused on. I want to dismantle the cradle to prison pipeline and see my role as being a Sheriff that works beyond the proverbial four walls of an office in the jail center.”

Gonzalez wants to see and will work to develop a new cycle of operations that attempts to rebalance the scales of justice by using lesser incarceration and punishment models more intervention and prevention alternatives.

He also hopes to work with the community and organization to help provide the kind of support that removes the obstacles that are constantly in the way of success for the individuals at risk for recidivism.

“If we reduce the number coming in and reduce massive incarceration… and if we address core issues of addiction, poverty, unemployment, hopefully that can make impact on improving things…,” he said. “On my watch… “No one will say no one cared, no one tried and no one acted.”

Role Modeling

He also wants his deputies to be mentors to help build stronger communities for this generation and the next.

“As early as Third grade, we want to be part of a cooperative effort of encouraging the development of reading and math skills that bring early successes and builds the kind of confidence needed to keep kids on the road to academic success and achievement,” he said. “I want to get them off the road that leads to them becoming a future statistics that determines how many jails and prison will be needed in 10 to 15 years.”

Gonzalez hopes to change the culture and mindset that has been the history of Harris County law enforcement for years.

By reducing stigmas of formerly incarcerated and enlisting faith-based and community-based organizations, we can help remove the obstacles that keep so many from a successful re-entry into society, he said.

For the young adults, Gonzalez hopes to nurture the kind of community environment and trust that create jobs opportunities and teach leadership for the less fortunate and formerly incarcerated that helps lead to better job opportunities.

“Those opportunities mean fewer people feel that decisions have to be made to go out and commit crime,”he said. “If you have a job and are productive, you are less likely to get out there and commit crime.”

He believes that opening doors and connecting the dots in people lives will result in more successful life stories and housing opportunities.

“Without it, the majority of formerly incarcerated will re-offend and be back into the criminal justice system,” he said. “I want to change that cycle and end it…”

III. Relationship and Training

The new sheriff wants better relationships and it will start with providing more training and direct assignments to and in communities for his deputies.

The first part of the training involves understanding the community and culture each deputy serves.

“One of the biggest problems is bringing in recruits from less diverse communities and outlying areas,” he said. “Many do not understand that there has to be respect and understanding of the different cultures that live throughout our county.”

He will address that and provide training that prepares every deputy for policing in diverse area and include ways to be sensitive and respectful of all communities.

Some of his ideas include the following:

1.Raise awareness for culture awareness and understanding.

2. Ensure deputies find opportunities and ways to spend time in those communities, not just do policing alone there.

3. Work to have deputies active and in the communities they serve.

“It a whole new mindset,” Gonzalez said. “I want them to have skin in the game, live there and worship there, shop there and have and take stock in the schools and community they serve.”

Far Too many times officers live in suburbs and come into city to work with no connection with community and no attachments,” he said.

“We can remove the negatives by simply tapping into community involvment and being engaged,” he said. “We will be…participating in – Toy giveaways; Turkey give aways because we want all our officers seen in positive light.”

Other training includes training that will help deputies better deescalate conflicts.

“We want to be among the first to present de-escalation and role plays that helps reduce the conflict that often leads to police shootings and tragedy on duty in communities,” he said. “Right now things are happening too fast because even physical altercations are leading to deadly force. Violence is never the answer and we have to make sure there is a way to turn it down and find ways to stop it before things go bad.”

On mental health training for deputies, Gonzalez want to see better interactions during mental health crisis using more perimeter training and communication training to contain situations reduce dangers.

“Its about creating space and using cover and concealment tactics,” he said. “We want to teach our officers to protect self and protect citizens, but also rethink space and distances to create safer environments (during the conflict).”

LEADERSHIP AND OPPORTUNITY

Gonzalez said the department makeup will reflect the community.

“I was disappointed with last administration’s lack of diversity,” he said. “It was primarily Anglo-males in leadership positions – my team will reflect our population and our people – Diversity is more than a word. People will be pleased with my staff as it will represent the diversity in our community’s

region.”

He also said promotion system will be changed, free of political favors and more fair and open opportunities for all deputies to advance and get better assignments.

“Opportunities will be to everyone and the community will see we will be fair to everyone,” he said. “I will not only eliminate circumventing hiring processes and friendship hiring, but set a new stage and standards for future growth and next man up… It will be fair.”

He will look at talent from within and people who paid their dues.

African-Americans will be well represented too,” he said. “Good people will be given assignments and jobs and training track that challenges, gives opportunities to grow and gets people ready to step in and do the job and fill in when the opportunity occurs.”

Gonzalez said he is not a career politician that talks loud and does nothing. He is promising actions that bring about substantive changes and ensure that he hears, listens and serves all citizen of Harris County.

“I will be a sheriff that cares to protect civil rights of citizens and inmates and my staff,” he said. “I am one major criminal justice leader in this county who plans to address the issues, but we also have a District Attorney and our judges who also must join and be part of the solution – I am confident the public will be satisfied.”

