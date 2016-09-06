What to Watch in a Power Outage

Sharing is caring! Facebook

LaWanda Thomas of Wandaring Outloud Media

Power is on hiatus this week and it’s absence reminded me that with only two episodes left, I’m going to have to find another ‘favorite show” soon. In addition to the eagerly anticipated returns of Blackish, Empire, Being Mary Jane, How to Get Away with Murder, and Scandal, I am lucky there will be more shows to choose from this fall.

First up Donald Glover’s Atlanta and Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar are strong contenders. Shot and set in ATL, Glover’s FX show airing on Tuesdays at 10 PM is a comedic homage to his hometown and the rap game that made it HOTLANTA. Queen Sugar, on the other hand, is a dramatic take on the same titled book about three siblings who inherit a farm when their father dies. Airing on OWN, Queen Sugar has the backing of two power house producers, DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, not to mention a stellar casts that includes Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe.

In the coming weeks, Luke Cage: Hero for Hire and Pitch will hit the air and offer us two things we don’t often see on TV, a black super hero and female lead sports drama. Cage, starring the smoking hot Mike Colter who caught my attention with his recent roles on The Good Wife and Jessica Jones, is sure to be binge worthy Netflix streaming. The FOX show Pitch will introduce us to Ginny Davis, a young pitcher who becomes the first woman to play Major League Baseball. Played by up and coming actress Kyle Bunbury, Ginny will likely shape up to be our new she-ro.

Secrets and Lies returns to ABC near the end of the month on September 25th. This season the handsome Michael Ealy stars as Eric Warner, the prime suspect in the murder of his wife. Not only should be watching to see whodunit but to also support a black male lead drama on network TV. We should also be watching Insecure, the HBO series created by Issa Rae. For those of you who don’t know, Rae created and starred in four seasons of her own web series “Awkward Black Girl” and put herself on the map. Her show premieres October 9th and should keep us in stitches all season long.

It seems that TV has found a home for black creativity in a year that started off with no acknowledgement or representation of black filmmaking during the Oscars. I’m not sure which show I’ll be recapping after season three of Power ends, but I am thrilled about the fresh slate of television series created by and starring African Americans to consider.

