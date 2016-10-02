What if the Original Santa were Black?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – After a long trip from the North Pole, Santa Claus is back in town and he has brought a dab of his hip-hop spirit and good cheer to the “44” at the Acres Home Chamber for Business & Economic Development.

He and Mrs. Claus both chose to make appearances in this season of joy to set the stage for a campaign of outreach to little girls and boys from the hood and spread the message for adults to know their history and take the Kindness Challenge as 2017 approaches.

“For me, it is the most wonderful time of the year,” Black Santa Claus told the African American News&Issues. “We are here to see the children and to spread some holiday cheer.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus are making two visits to the chamber on Dec. 10th and Dec. 17th from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Acres Home Chamber offices at 6112 Wheatley Street, Houston.

Santa and Mrs Claus wtill be meeting the children, offering Christmas cheer and providing an opportunity to take a free picture with Santa.

The event is sponsored by the Acres Home Chamber for Business & Economic Development, African-American News&Issues, Shirley Ann’s Black Kollectibles & Flowers, RS Deer Ranch, State Representative Jarvis Johnson, District 139, Acres Homes SuperNeighborhood #6, Harris County Constable Alan Rosen Precinct 1, Parents Against Predators, Sonya Parker, The Hit Cartel, June The Jenius and Family Health and Wellness Center, Dr. Stacy Jones.

The event is back because of the high demand and numerous requests from the community to have a Black Santa experience and for their children to be exposed to the real truth about St Nicholas.

“We know many children have never seen or met Black Santa Claus,” he said. “We are here to bring smiles to children’s faces, wish them Merry Christmas and let them know who Santa is and what he is all about.”

Mrs. Claus said she not only supports her husband’s mission, but also wants African-American children to learn and know more about their own history.

She said history is important and vital and now is the time for African-American kids to know the truth about their past and how that past links to greatness are key to future success.

“This sets a great example for the children,” Mrs Claus said. “We are giving them positive memories and a historical keepsakes that will last for a lifetime.”

History of Santa Claus

The history of African people — Black people — is rich and comprehensive, inspiring and, often, little known. Nowhere is this more the case than the African presence in Medieval and Renaissance Europe.

St. Nicholas was a Moor Christian bishop who provided for the poor and sick, and is the basis for the popular character of Santa Claus. Earlier portraits of Nicholas from Russia portray Nicholas as a Black man with a much darker complexion than today’s conventional version of Santa Claus.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the Moors, as early as the Middle Ages and as late as the 17th century, were “commonly supposed to be black or very swarthy, and hence the word is often used for Negro.”

The St. Nicholas Center is dedicated to discovering the truth about Santa Claus and through its research reveals that the true story of Santa Claus begins with Nicholas, who was born during the third century in the village of Patara. At the time the area was Greek and is now on the southern coast of Turkey. His wealthy parents, who raised him to be a devout Christian, died in an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Obeying Jesus’ words to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” Nicholas used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering.

He dedicated his life to serving God and was made Bishop of Myra while still a young man. Bishop Nicholas became known throughout the land for his generosity to those in need, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships.

Under the Roman Emperor Diocletian, who ruthlessly persecuted Christians, Bishop Nicholas suffered for his faith, was exiled and imprisoned. The prisons were so full of bishops, priests, and deacons, there was no room for the real criminals—murderers, thieves and robbers. After his release, Nicholas attended the Council of Nicaea in AD 325.

He died December 6, AD 343 in Myra and was buried in his cathedral church, where a unique relic called manna formed in his grave. This liquid substance, said to have healing powers, fostered the growth of devotion to Nicholas.

The anniversary of his death became a day of celebration, St. Nicholas Day, December 6th (December 19 on the Julian Calendar).

Widely celebrated in Europe, St. Nicholas’ feast day, December 6th, kept alive the stories of his goodness and generosity

Simple gift-giving helped to preserve a Christmas Day focus on the Christ Child.

According to Biography.com, In America, St. Nicholas went through many transformations and eventually Sinterklaas became Santa Claus. Instead of giving gifts on December 6, he became a part of the Christmas holiday.

In the 1820 poem “An Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, he is described as a jolly, heavy man who comes down the chimney to leave presents for deserving children and drives a sleigh pulled by flying reindeer.

St. Nicholas “Americanized” to Santa

The Protestant Reformation and the emigration of European traditions to America morphed that pious figure into the red-suited character that is now one of the most famous images in the world

In December 2009, Heather Whipps, who wrote about history, anthropology and health for Live Science at the time, noted some key historical observations about Santa Claus in an article entitled, “Santa Claus : The Real Man Behind The Myth”. In it she noted that Sinterklaas came to America with the Dutch in the 17th and 18th centuries, and it was in the new colonies that he really evolved.

The anglicizing of the name – from Sinterklaas to Santa Claus – happened by 1773, when the latter was referenced for the first time, in a New York City newspaper. Santa’s waistline expanded in 1809 with the publication of author Washington Irving’s book “A History of New York,” in which the big man is described as portly and smoking a pipe instead of as a lanky bishop.

In an 1822 poem entitled “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” – more commonly called “Twas the Night Before Christmas” – by Clement Moore, Santa is further imagined with a magic sleigh powered by reindeer, a sack full of toys, and a round stomach, “like a bowl full of jelly.”

The cartoonist Thomas Nast added to the St. Nicholas legend with an 1881 drawing of Santa as wearing a red suit with white fur trim.

By the late 1800s, most depictions of Santa Claus followed this imagery, but the final cog in the Claus legend was provided by Coca-Cola ad illustrator Haddon Sundblom, whose 1930s red-suited Santa, complete with white-fur trim and leather boots, became the iconic standard recognizable today.

Once a kind, charitable bishop, St. Nicholas has become the Santa Claus we know today.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” he said, ‘We want to give children a taste of history, a memorable experience and a picture to remember it by.”

Despite historical inaccuracies about St. Nicholas, Black Santa is full of optimism about the future and all the children he meets.

He said his greatest rewards are seeing the smiles and eyes of multitudes of children starstruck seeing the plump man in red.

“It’s about the children. Seeing the kids reaction to me is priceless,” he said. “They teach us so much if we would pause long enough to see and learn from them.”

He said so many are full of love, demonstrate humble spirits, are thankful and appreciate all the kindness, gifts and love shown to them during the appearances – a lesson many adults still have yet to learn or practice with one another.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa’s Challenge

Back in Acres Homes, Santa is trying to start a new tradition – Calling African-Americans to get back in touch with their history and challenging all to get to know and start living the real meaning of Christmas everyday of life.

“When we understand where we have come from and the challenges we have overcome, we appreciate where we are and can motivate us to lead our communities to greater heights and our youth to achieve greater things,” he said.

Santa said one his main missions during this visit this year is to challenge everyone from ages 1 to 92 to use each day to spread happiness, kindness and joy to neighbors and into the lives of others.

“Smiles are contagious and I encourage all to share one with someone this holiday season,” Santa said. “Go out of your way to spread love, cheer, joy and Christmas spirit now and keep it going all year long.”

Ms Claus agreed. “We must give back and be willing to share with others. Things will get better in this world when we care, show that genuine love for one another and spread it throughout our communities.”

