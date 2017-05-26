Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

The 32nd president of these United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt once admonished the following words. He said, “There should be no bitterness or hate where the sole thought is the welfare of the United States of America. No man can occupy the office of President without realizing that he is President of all the people.”

Obviously, this principle is one that either never reached the hearing of our current president; or either he just genuinely believes that he is the god of the country. It seemingly appears, with each passing day that Donald Trump feels that he is above reproach and can do whatever he wants, when he wants and how he wants; with absolutely no respect or thought for the good of the American people.

After watching endless controversial issues relative to our current president, it has caused me to ask myself one question, ‘What if President Donald Trump was a Black man, serving as president?’ Seriously, how long would he last’? To that regard I will even pose this question to the faithful and loyal readers of African-American News & Issues…. What if former President Barack Obama had done the things that the current president is doing now? Just what do you think would have happened, if the color was on the other skin? What do you think the American people would have done? Would he have been assassinated? Would they have exiled him and revoked his citizenship? I could go on with a million and one rhetorical questions in regards to this aspect. Because at the end of the day, everyone in America knows that these things just wouldn’t be, if the color was on the other skin.

In other words, I guess what I am trying to convey here is that WE Africans living in America can’t do what White folks do and get away with it. That is a lesson that needs to be learned from members of our community. Because what’s CRIMINAL for US is usually JUSTICE for THEM! So, I am sounding the alarm and striving to educate our people that WE MUST wake-up and learn something from Donald Trump being in the White House. We MUST Understand that even though we are in a place in history right now, where our democracy and constitution is literally at stake; it is high time that Black folks wake-up and pay attention to what’s going on.

Now here it is, President Donald Trump is going around doing everything unconstitutional under the sun, in the name of America. His spending and traveling expenses are completely out of control and he is only in the first year of his administration. We are seeing live and in living color, every single thing that he accused former President Obama of doing, he is doing ten times worst! So my question is, ‘If it was no good for Obama, then why now, is it good for him’?

But, folks think just because HE WHITE, HE RIGHT! With that being stated, I have to state that by no means am I attempting to promote a racist or prejudicial mindset. But, the fact still remains that if the color was on the other skin, these actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances. It is a proven fact that Black folks have to work twice as hard as everybody else, just to get by – and that’s not to get ahead, that is just to get by. I simply feel that it is a sad reality that far too many of us are just not getting the message. While, I detest the actions being demonstrated by this current president, if we don’t wake-up and see what’s going on; then just maybe he is going to get away with it all. Maybe, he will be the one that will fool our democracy and get over. Maybe he is going to create a dictatorship, right under the watch of the American people.

Now I will state this… I have to respect and admire the stance of Congressman Al Green. He has taken a stand against the ‘powers that be’, in the name of justice for the American people. Although at the moment, it appears that he is alone on island by himself. Nevertheless, he has set out on a mission to demand justice against the dictatorship of Donald Trump, and I commend him for it.

Just recently, he announced that he has begun drafting the articles that would begin the impeachment process for the president. He is basing his articles on the alleged obstruction of justice committed by Donald Trump. While Congressman Green admits that this is not something that he wants to do, he maintains that he felt compelled to do it. He referred to himself as a, “voice in the wilderness”. Since he announced his plans, it has been reported that he has been bombarded with a slew of anonymous callers who threatened to lynch him and used racial slurs against him. But what they don’t realize is that Congressman Green is a Southern born-raised and groomed Black man. Hell, we used to threats and being persecuted for being Black in America – so, that won’t phase him. Congressman Green knows that, if the color was on the other skin; they wouldn’t let us make it, so neither should we!

Comments

comments