Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

What if reality as we know it wasn’t what we knew it to be? What if the stories of the past were changed by one small detail? However, that one small detail being one that would change it drastically!

What if the slaves that were brought from Africa had been White, the slave masters had been Black, and every event of the past, up until the present, were also in reverse?

In this series you will discover that the ethnicities of oppressor and oppressed have been reversed. This had been done in order to open the minds of the readers to …. WHAT IF?

This gallery of illustrations has been created to assist the reader on grasping the understanding of why we are promoting that “Black Lives Matter”. Throughout this book you will see illustrations of the Caucasian race placed in the African-American experiences.

To my brothers and sisters who may be offended by my whitening our history and our historical figures (e.g. Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, The Black Panther Party, Colin Kaepernick, etc.) to validate a point, please forgive me. However, in order to display our complete struggle, it is essential that I illuminate our iconic leaders’ defiance in the mist of our struggle. For that is the only way one will understand why it was imperative for them to embrace a position of slugging it out against an oppressive system.

Also, I expect for these illustrations to bring clarity to all of you who fight against understanding our stance against injustice.

1 of 32

Bio

Carlos Walker, 35, a budding artist was born and raised in Halifax, CO., Va. To Hilton and Inell Walker, who has 6 children. Mr. Walker being the sixth. Carlos has been drawing since the early age of eight. He was encouraged to continue to do so in school by Mrs. Fitzgerald his high school art teacher and now by his family and Washika Arnold his future spouse. Not envisioning a future in art, Mr. Walker chose to put this talents to the side and sell drugs. Which landed him in prison at the age of 24, when most young men and women are just starting to live life and start their careers. For him, little did he know GOD had a blessing in store and his career would just be getting started to become an artist/ activist and book writer. While incarcerated he put together 3 exhibits and a single piece, plus he has written a book based on his artwork entitled “What If”. One of his projects is a 48-piece illustrated entitled “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes And You Will Understand From Whence We Came”, Illustrations called “Endangered Species”, a 3-piece illustration entitled “The Greatest”, and a single called “Hunting Season”. His greatest work of art is arguably “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes”, because what it portrays is the Black EXPERIENCE in a different way. In creating this exhibit, he seeks to show a mirror effect to Caucasians of what the Black EXPERIENCE looks like. Mr. Walker’s pictures have been created with the sole intent to invoke a thought in all who refuse to understand the plight that Blacks have had to endure in their experience from slavery up until now. His work can be viewed on Instagram….@walkers_gallery.

Comments

comments