What if reality as we know it wasn’t what we knew it to be? What if the stories of the past were changed by one small detail? However, that one small detail being one that would change it drastically!

What if the slaves that were brought from Africa had been White, the slave masters had been Black, and every event of the past, up until the present, were also in reverse?

In this series you will discover that the ethnicities of oppressor and oppressed have been reversed. This had been done in order to open the minds of the readers to …. WHAT IF?

This gallery of illustrations has been created to assist the reader on grasping the understanding of why we are promoting that “Black Lives Matter”. Throughout this book you will see illustrations of the Caucasian race placed in the African-American experiences.

To my brothers and sisters who may be offended by my whitening our history and our historical figures (e.g. Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, The Black Panther Party, Colin Kaepernick, etc.) to validate a point, please forgive me. However, in order to display our complete struggle, it is essential that I illuminate our iconic leaders’ defiance in the mist of our struggle. For that is the only way one will understand why it was imperative for them to embrace a position of slugging it out against an oppressive system.

Also, I expect for these illustrations to bring clarity to all of you who fight against understanding our stance against injustice.

 

The first nineteen white slaves were captured in Africa, the transported to America in 1629. Theses white Africans were brought to America in order to become indentured servants. They were made to toil in the master’s fields. They were bound by this duty against their will. These indentured servants were put under contract for a period of at least seven years. Truthfully, inscrutable desire for free labor. In 1651, after several more years that the contracted seven, many of the white indentured servants had fulfilled their obligation. Most of the first nineteen did in fact gain the status of Freedmen. In 1680 the institution of American slavery developed and became statutory law. Under this system a white African slave was chattel; an article of property that could be bought, punished, sold, loaned, used as collateral, or willed to another at an owner’s whim. The white African people were not recognized as people in the eyes of the law. Thus, they had no legal rights. These people were viewed in the same respect as farm animals. They were to be worked, and they were to be bred. The offspring of the slaves belonged to the slave’s owner regardless as to whether or not one of the child’s parents had his/her freedman status or not. This way their children would continue to be slaves in the master’s fields until….
During slavery, many Black slave masters used their female slaves for their personal enjoyment. These female slaves were often referred to as bed wenches. It did not matter what the female slave’s marital status was. The slave master could take his sexual pleasure anytime it pleased him to do so. This was a form of legalized rape. Rape was just one of the many ways that a slave master showed his dominance over his property. However, the slave master’s sexual interest in the female slaves often subjected that female slave to the abuse directed at her from the master’s wife. The master’s wife usually directed the anger that she felt because of her husband’s dalliances at the female slave who truly had no choice in the matter. The female slave was also often mistreated by other slaves because of the slave master’s treatment of her. The slave master’s treatment of their female slaves was really one of the most insidious methods used to destroy the slave’s household. The master would seem to be giving the female slave special attention when all the while he was treating her like a piece pf trash, and degrading her. The master’s rape and impregnation of the female slave was also a means of degrading the male slave that she was courting, or married to. Thus, creating yet another problem for the slave family. Because of the atrocity that had been committed to his woman, the male slave often felt worthless for being unable to protect her from the slave master. The children produced from the rape would often be both loved and despised by the mother, her husband, who would valiantly attempt to love the child as his own. Unfortunately, the effects of these rapes are still evident today.
After years of forced labor, and all types inhumane treatments (i.e. beatings, raping, lynching, being bought and sold like livestock etc.) a great number of slaves reached the limit of their endurance. These slaves sought their freedom by any means possible. For most, the means that was used was escape. The slave would steal away in the night, and attempt to make it up north where they were free from slavery.
Now, when it was discovered that there was a runaway slave, the Black slave master, along with other plantation owners, would release hunting dogs and hunt the runaway slave like a wild animal. The slave would then be brought back to the plantation for punishment, the punishment was always carried out in front of other slaves. These punishments consisted of a variety of tortures ranging from whippings and dismemberments to lynching. These tactics were used as a means of discouraging any further attempts to escape by other slaves.
The whipping post was used as a tool to induce fear and reduce resistance. Whenever a slave master wanted to break the spirits of a slave, remind a slave of his/her “rightful place”, the slave was tied to a post. The slave was then beaten mercilessly with a bull whip stripping flesh from he/her body. At times the slave was beaten to death.
The white slaves who had attempted escape, or had resisted the complete dominance of the Black citizenry, were easily distinguished by the horrific scars to serve as a warning to the other slaves. However, the scars along with all the inhumane treatment motivated some slaves to fight back.
In 1863, after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, all slaves were officially set free. This act signified the abolishment of the horrific institution of slavery in these United States. It was also the impetus of the formation of a group of hate mongers that would become known as the Ku Klux Klan. The initial group of Klansmen was made up of ex-confederate soldiers. Theses ex-soldiers, feeling the loss of their war, their way of life, their property, and their wealth, fostered a vile hatred that was directed upon former slaves. This hatred was manifested in various forms of harassment and torture ranging from cross burning to lynching. The Ku Klux Klan spread an ideology amongst the Black people stating that the former slaves were going to become their equal. Or, the former slaves would become vengeful and turn the tables enslaving those who has once enslaved them. The spreading of this ideology insured that the ranks of the Klan grew. Naturally the spreading of this ideology induced fear in the Black community. That made it easy for the southern states to pass the Jim Crow laws designed to keep the children of farmer slaves underfoot for as long as the Jim Crow system stayed in place. The movie “The Birth of a Nation” was produced in 1916. This movie depicted the Ku Klux Klan as saviors. The Klan was to save Black America from the descendants of farmer slaves.
In the years spanning between 1882-1930, 3,386 whites were lynched by the Klan, and other frustrated Blacks who bought into the Klan’s ideology. Often times, these lynching’s were turned into a celebration. Black folks would gather and have a picnic, drink toast, and take pictures. They would even bring their children to these atrocious gatherings to ensure that this evil would become a tradition. Naturally, these inhumane acts that were being committed without any form of legal recourse, instilled fear in the white community. The Klan used cross burnings, and lynching as their calling card. This madness proliferated across the south, and it promulgated the Klan’s message of Black supremacy.
Between 1930-1970, the government conducted experiments on the white community. These experiments took place in Tuskegee, Alabama. Under the pretense of free vaccination shots, the government injected white people with the syphilis disease. During the 40-year span, the government did find a cure for the disease. However, the cure never administrated to any of the test subjects. Instead, the government monitored these individuals like lab rats. In cruel fascination, they watched as the disease progressed and spread to spouses and children.
In 1955 Jim Crow laws forced whited to sit in the back of public buses. These same laws also had a provision that allowed Black citizen to appropriate a seat that was occupied by a white person if so desired. One day Rosa, Parks, exhausted from working all day, decided to take a stand. Ms. Parks chose not to give up her seat when a Black man told her to move because he wanted the seat. By refusing to obey, Ms. Parks broke the law and was summarily arrested. Ms. Parks arrest led to a 13-month boycott of the public busing system. With all of the whites abstaining from using public transportation, the busing company lost a tremendous amount of revenue. For it was the white people who made up the majority of the bus riding populace.
In the late 1950’s the Federal Government mandated that all public schools be integrated. However, there were states that would not willingly accede to the integrating of their public-school system. At schools that had traditionally been all Black, the parents, the faculty, and the students body did everything in their power to make the experience of attending class uncomfortable for the White students. The goal was to get the white parents, and the White students to choose not to attend Black schools.
During the Jim Crow era, it was common practice for whites to be refused service inside of black owned restaurants, and diners. White folk would have to go to the back door to order, and pick up their order. At the end of the 1950’s, and the beginning of the 1960’s, the civil rights movement was in full swing. White people started picketing, and staging sit-ins, inside of black owned establishments. Through the perseverance of these protesters, this practice of inequality came to an end.
Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, is known for his religious and political activism and for his controversial advocacy of white unity. The intensity of his convictions and the eloquence with which he articulated his beliefs are still inspirational to this day. While serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in the state of Massachusetts Malcolm became a member of an organization called “the Nation of Islam”. After Malcolm became a member of the Nation of Islam he rid himself of the family name that had been handed down to his family from their former slave masters. He was no longer referred to as Malcolm Little. He became known as Malcolm X. During this time the government, and therefore the media, referred to the Nation of Islam and its members with the derogatory term, “white Muslims” in order to distinguish them as subversive. Malcolm x advocated white unity, and independence. He believed that white people should protect themselves and their rights from the abuse of the black establishments “By Any Means necessary”.
Oakland, California. Two white men, Huey P. Newton and bobby Seal, founded the Panther Party. The Panther Party was an organization whose sole purpose was to help the white community by providing services that were lacking in the community. Specifically feeding children every morning before school, teaching white history, teaching self-defense tactics, protecting the white community members from the brutality and havoc that the racist black law enforcement routinely dispensed upon said community, and help give whites a voice in the ongoing civil rights movement. However, as the Panther Party grew, so did their opposition. J. Edgar Hoover, then director of the F.B.I., targeted the Panther Party. Hoover, a known racist didn’t believe that whites should have the same rights and respect as black citizens. Therefore, he made it his mission to destroy, ironically by any means necessary, any group or person (Malcolm X, Martin Luther King. Jr. etc.) that fought for civil rights. Thus, under the guidance of J. Edgar Hoover, the F.B.I. strategized to dismantle and destroy the Panther Party. This goal was accomplished by a number of different plots; from infiltrating the organization and causing dissention amongst the ranks, to out right frame ups of the leadership, to lies and propaganda that led to deadly disputes with other white organizations. Still, the Panthers Party will forever be recognized as a pillar of the white community. For the ideas that the panthers stood for, and for their bravery and defiance in the face of overwhelming odds, the white community Thanks the Panthers Party. Because, to the Panther Party… White Lives Matter.
One of the insidious methods that the blacks used to subjugate the minds of other races was to portray God as being Black. As Christianity spread across the world, early artist inevitability painted Jesus Christ, the son of God, as a Black Man. Thus, began the subtle, but undeniable brainwashing of all. For, if the son of God is a Black man, God is a Black man. Naturally, those of the Black race would see themselves as superior to those of other races.
After so many generations of this erroneous belied being instilled in Black children, this erroneous had become ingrained in those of the Black race. Therefore, it was easy for the Blacks to decide that they would kidnap, torture, enslave, and strip the native culture form the white Africans. For they felt entitled to do so. After committing theses horrendous acts, the Blacks then proceeded to teach generations of white Africans that their only hope was in Jesus Christ whom they continued to portray as a black man. Thus, subliminally causing whites to see themselves as inferior.
The justice system has many components, one of which is the penal system. In theory, the penal system has twofold purpose: 1) punish those convicted for the crime that was committed, and 2). Rehabilitate the convicted criminals. However, the rehabilitation purpose soon took a backseat to the cheap labor force that the convicted felon provided to the state and/or federal government. To ensure that this cheap labor force continued to grow, the establishment strategically targeted the white community. By keeping the masses of white citizens under educated, and introducing various drugs in vast quantities into the white communities, the establishment guaranteed that a huge percentage of white citizenry would see crime as a viable option for survival. The government then passed numerous laws that would ensure the mass incarceration of white citizens. Creating a self-perpetuating cycle.
The White Lives Matter organization was founded by three brilliant women, Alicia Garza, Patricia Collors, and Opla Tometi. They were fed up with the senseless killings of unarmed White men and women.
These three women chose to take action after the senseless killing of Trayvon Martin by a Black Neighborhood watchman. Essentially these women got on social media and started the hashtag, “White Lives Matter” in order to give a world-wide voice to the subject. And, that voice resounded. White Lives Matter soon became a movement. White Lives Matter is an organization that stands up for the lives and rights of the White people. Why is an organization like this necessary? Because, history has shown that from the time that the first White Africans were kidnapped, and transported across the Atlantic, their lives and /or well-being only mattered as much as the monetary profit could be gained by keeping them alive. Since that time, in America, every successive generation of those White African’s descendants have been subjected to unspeakable horrors and atrocities that testify to the fact that White lives have never mattered in this nation. The White Lives Matter organization wants to change America’s view on how White life is valued. This organization wants for White American citizens to be respected as much as Black American citizens. This younger generation of White Americans has picked up the mantle of the civil rights movement. Unfortunately, the White Lives Matter organization has been labeled as a hate group by some Black Americans. However, choosing to say, “White Lives Matter”, in no way negates that fact that All lives matter.it only shines a spot light on what has been/is being strategically done to the White American people. This organization has encouraged White African descendants all over the world to stand up for their rights. This movement is not going to end until… White Lives Matter.
I Can’t Breathe (Eric Garner) On July 17, 20014, an unarmed New York native, Eric Garner, was murdered by the hands of a NYPD officer. It is reported that Mr. Garner was selling loose cigarettes when he was approached by NYPD officers. During the confrontation, an officer chose to forego conflict resolution attempts to deescalate the situation, and choose instead to escalate the encounter by applying an ILLEGAL choke hold on Mr. Garner.
As the choke hold was being administered, Mr. Garner uttered the words, “I can’t breathe”. This utterance was caught on tape, and was heard by the officer that was administering the choke hold as well as the accompanying officers. Still, the officer administering the choke hold did not loosen his grip, nor did any of the other officers do anything to intervene. Although the video of Mr. Garner’s tragic murder was broadcast nationally by news outlets across the country, the officer responsible for taking Mr. Garner’s life was later justified and cleared from any wrong doing. The department of Justice’s failure to prosecute this officer only emphasized the lack of respect for minorities in this country. Which prompted people to protest in New York City, and many other metropolis’ across the country.
November 22, 2014, Cleveland, Ohio, twelve-year-old Tamir Rice was murdered by a police officer. Why? Because he was a White child playing with a toy gun. In this nation, young boys have been playing with toy guns longer than anyone can remember. (Cowboys and Indians, Cops and Robbers, military games, etc.) Unfortunately for Tamir, he was not cognizant of the overall social climate of this nation, nor the racial stigma attached to it. That is if you’re a young White male, you are guilty of some type of criminal behavior. Therefore, when a “concerned citizen” called 911 and informed authorities of a “possible” case of a child with a gun, the incompetent dispatcher failed to inform the responding officer that the gun was “possible” a toy gun. So, within seconds of these overzealous responding officers pulling up to the scene, shots were fired, and young Tamir has been executed. Clearly this is yet another example of the different policing standards for Blacks and Whites. The investigation following this incident cleared the murder of Tamir Rice as a justifiable homicide. Once again proving that the authorities don’t believe that… White Lives Matter.
On April 4, 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina a native, Walter Scott, is murdered by a police officer. Walter Scott was pulled over under the suspicion that he was operating a vehicle without a license, and that the vehicle he was operating had illegal tags on it. Once Mr. Scott pulled the vehicle over, he immediately exited the vehicle and fled. A foot chase ensued. All of which was recorded on the patrol car’s dash camera.
However, once the foot pursuit has gotten out of the range of the dash camera, the officer stopped, drew his service weapon, and fired. Unarmed, Mr. Scott was riddled with bullets from behind. Yet, unbeknownst to the officer, a citizen was recording the entire incident on a cellphone assassinating an unarmed White man, but it also shows said officer planting evidence beside the lifeless body of Mr. Scott. This planted evidence was the officer’s own taser. It was intended to support the lie that the officer concocted to say that he feared for his life. Thanks to the citizen’s recording of the entire incident going public, the officer was eventually charged with murder. Still, this incident is indicative of the number of people sworn to protect and serve who refuse to see that…. White Lives Matter.
April 12, 2015. Baltimore, Maryland. Twenty-five years old Freddie Grey was brutalized by two Baltimore police officers. When Baltimore police officers pulled on to the block where Freddie Grey and his associates were hanging out, the entire group of young men took off running. Of course, the officers gave pursuit. By the end of the chase Freddie Grey had been brutalized. On a video recording, it appeared that Mr. Grey had suffered some type of spinal injury. The video shows that Mr. Grey could not stand up, let alone walk. Mr. Grey was handcuffed, dragged, and thrown in the back of a police patty wagon, Mr. grey was not stabilized by any means in the back of the vehicle. Therefore, Mr. Grey was left to be bounced and tossed around during the 45 minutes that he was driven around in police custody. This jarring only exacerbated the trauma that Mr. Grey had suffered at the hands of the arresting officers. Later Mr. Grey was found dead in police custody. The six officers involved with the handling of MR. Grey were charged, and acquitted. No one would be held accountable of how little White Lives Matter that ignited a riot in Baltimore.
The Baltimore youth fuming with indignation, and absolutely fed up with seeing fatality after fatality at the hands of police offices. Then seeing police officers by and large get away with murder like they have a license to kill. These young people decided that they had to take action in order to get eh attention of the nation, and to show the police what they were feeling inside. They wanted the nation and the police to realize that White Lives Matter. Chapter 16 McKinney, Texas Police Officer (Goes Wild at Pool Party) June 5, 2015. McKinney, Texas. A group of teens were at a pool party. For some reason, the police were called. When the patrolmen arrived, one of the officers took a look at these white adolescents and became extremely reckless and hostile. When these young people started verbalizing how they felt about the blatant disrespect that this officer was showing them, the officer singled out an adolescent female and very aggressively apprehended her. A few of the young men, seeing how this officer was manhandling the young lady, attempted to get him to stop his abuse. However, the officer, full of rage, pulled his service weapon and began chasing the three young men. Of course, this horrific incident caused an uproar in the White community. The parents of the young lady, along with most of the other adults in the community, requested that this unprofessional officer be fired for his conduct. However, the officer was never charged with any wrongdoing, he was allowed to resign so that he could keep his retirement benefits. Although this case was clearly unjustifiable assault on a minor, this officer faced no type of punishment. The entire incident just underscores the lack of respect for people of these teen’s color.

Carlos Walker, 35, a budding artist was born and raised in Halifax, CO., Va. To Hilton and Inell Walker, who has 6 children. Mr. Walker being the sixth. Carlos has been drawing since the early age of eight. He was encouraged to continue to do so in school by Mrs. Fitzgerald his high school art teacher and now by his family and Washika Arnold his future spouse. Not envisioning a future in art, Mr. Walker chose to put this talents to the side and sell drugs. Which landed him in prison at the age of 24, when most young men and women are just starting to live life and start their careers. For him, little did he know GOD had a blessing in store and his career would just be getting started to become an artist/ activist and book writer. While incarcerated he put together 3 exhibits and a single piece, plus he has written a book based on his artwork entitled “What If”. One of his projects is a 48-piece illustrated entitled “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes And You Will Understand From Whence We Came”, Illustrations called “Endangered Species”, a 3-piece illustration entitled “The Greatest”, and a single called “Hunting Season”. His greatest work of art is arguably “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes”, because what it portrays is the Black EXPERIENCE in a different way. In creating this exhibit, he seeks to show a mirror effect to Caucasians of what the Black EXPERIENCE looks like. Mr. Walker’s pictures have been created with the sole intent to invoke a thought in all who refuse to understand the plight that Blacks have had to endure in their experience from slavery up until now. His work can be viewed on Instagram….@walkers_gallery.

