Texas Announces Food Assistance for Harris County

AUSTIN – Texas Health and Human Services announced today that it will roll out disaster food relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey to residents in Harris County starting Friday, Sept. 22.

Texas has been rolling out D-SNAP in a phased approach and is expanding to Harris County in coordination with local officials. Harris County sites will run through Oct. 5.

“We’ve been working closely with local officials to fine tune sites that work for people who are trying to put their lives back together after this terrible storm. We want this to be as smooth as possible for them,” said Texas Executive Commissioner Charles Smith. “Houston was hit hard. We’re so pleased to be able to roll D-SNAP out to the people of Harris County.”

Texas will offer D-SNAP at three sites in Harris County. This is in addition to the 18 counties previously announced. More counties will be announced soon. The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as D-SNAP, provides short-term food benefits for eligible families recovering from a disaster.

For information on D-SNAP sites, go to www.hhs.texas.gov/d-snap to find days, hours of operation and detailed instructions. Applications are being taken based on a rolling alphabetical order. People will need to apply on certain days depending on the first letter of their last name.

Harris County Sites

Southwest Multi-Service Center(link is external)

6400 High Star Drive, Houston

Pasadena Convention Center(link is external)

7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena

Alphabetical Rollout Details

Date Last name Sept. 22, 27 A – C Sept. 23, 28 D – H Sept. 24, 29 I – M Sept. 25, 30 N – R Sept. 26, Oct. 1 S – Z Oct. 2-5 Anyone

D-SNAP is available to eligible people who are residents of one of the counties with a federal disaster declaration and weren’t receiving benefits through regular SNAP at the time of the disaster. Recipients will be given a Lone Star Card that will be loaded within three days with funds to purchase food from most grocery stores.

Residents of the affected counties may be eligible if they suffered damage to their home or business, loss of income or disaster-related expenses. Disaster-related expenses can include home repairs, temporary shelter or evacuation expenses.

Households must bring identification when applying for D-SNAP. Common types of verification include a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification.

Eligible households will receive two months of benefits when their cards load. The benefit amount is equivalent to the maximum amount normally issued to a SNAP household of their size, within three days of applying.

If families have been displaced from one of the counties with an active D-SNAP program and cannot travel back to their home county, they can go to any local HHS benefits office across the state to apply for D-SNAP during the dates designated for their counties.

People who purposely provide wrong information to receive disaster benefits may be denied benefits, and legal action may be taken against them.

More Information

People with questions about D-SNAP, including those who have special needs, should dial 2-1-1 and select option 6. For other storm-related services, including shelters, dial 2-1-1 and select option 5.

For questions about TANF, Medicaid or CHIP, dial 2-1-1 and select option 2.

To check benefit amounts, recipients can visit YourTexasBenefits.com(link is external) or call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7EBT (800-777-7328).

Mayor Names Chief Recovery Officer

Houston– Mayor Sylvester Turner today appointed former Shell Oil Co. Chairman and President Marvin E. Odum to the new position of chief recovery officer for Houston as the city uses the Hurricane Harvey floods as an opportunity to make more improvements.

The mayor said he will look to Odum to recommend bold moves that position Houston to prosper further and be ready for the next storm.

“I’m asking Marvin to get us out of our comfort zone,” the mayor said.

Odum, who will serve without salary from the city, has been a global leader in the oil and gas and power generation industries and has extensive experience in large-scale crisis management.

“With all the resources we have in Houston for ingenuity, problem-solving and public-private partnership, it’s a natural step for me to reach outside City Hall to a business leader eager to assist us with our recovery from unprecedented flooding,” Mayor Turner said. “And Marvin E. Odum is the right person for the job, in light all of his accomplishments in dealing through the energy industry with governments far and wide; with business adversity such as the huge hit that Hurricane Katrina put on the oil and gas sector; and with his extensive ties to many Houston individuals and groups.”

Odum will work on the mayor’s behalf with governments at all levels, private and non-profit organizations, interest groups and individuals, as well the mayor’s staff and city department heads, on a two-fold mission: Ensure a rapid, quality recovery from Hurricane Harvey and position the city to be less vulnerable to the next record-breaking storm.

“You should look to us for what I call world-class coordination,” Odum said.

He and the mayor put no time limit on his service. But Odum, who led Shell’s business recovery after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, said he realizes that “speed counts.”

U.S. leaders “know how to learn” from the damage wreaked by Katrina, the more recent Hurricane Sandy in the northeast and now Harvey, Odum added.

Odum served as a member of the Royal Dutch Shell executive committee, chairman of the Shell Canada Ltd., director of the Americans for Shell Gas & Power of the United Kingdom; board chairman of the Aera Energy board and executive committee member of the American Petroleum Institute. In various leadership roles at Shell, he advanced the company’s diversity goals for employment; and set the company’s strategies for safety, security and environmental issues.

He has been a National Urban League Board member since 2015, a World Business Council for Sustainable Development executive committee member since 2012, a Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government dean’s council member since 2005; a Council on Foreign Relations member since 2014, and a University of Texas at Austin Cockrell School of Engineering Advisory Board member since 2008.

Home Repairs?

How Can Hurricane Harvey victims pay for theirs?

Before Hurricane Harvey victims can begin the long road to restoring their homes, each homeowner must answer an important question: how will I pay for emergency repairs?

According to Hearth, homeowners will face high out of pocket costs.

The situation is especially daunting for the many Texans who are already grappling with challenging financial realities. 71% of Texans have less than $1,000 in savings a nd with an average household debt of $40,780, many Texans cannot easily take on more debt.

Nearly 1/3 of Texas homeowners worry about not having enough money to finance simple home maintenance projects, to say nothing of a major home repair.

Fact: Insurance won’t cover many costs:

Most homeowners insurance policies exclude flood damage. Only those with federally subsidized flood insurance will be covered for flood-related repairs.

80% of victims don’t have flood insurance. And those who do will realize these policies have exclusions, such as most property located in a basement.

Even when homeowners insurance does cover losses, consumers will face “hurricane deductibles” between 1-10% of a home’s total insured value. A homeowner insured up to $100,000 with a 10% deductible could be faced with a $10,000 bill up front.

These insurance limits mean victims of Hurricane Harvey will shoulder massive rebuilding costs on their own.

Entrepreneurs Joe Lonsdale and Anthony Ghosn founded Hearth in September 2016.

Hearth is located in San Francisco and backed by prominent Silicon Valley firms such as 8VC and Founder’s Fund. These firms have invested in Blend Labs, SpaceX, Oscar, and Wish.

Options for homeowners looking to rebuild

Before beginning any home repairs, consider the following:

Prioritize repairs to stagger major expenses

Not every repair needs to be done at once. Prioritize what is urgent and must be fixed now, and then decide what can be done in six months or over the course of a year or longer. Prioritizing repairs will give homeowners time to save for less urgent work that can be temporarily postponed. A professional consultation can help ensure that the house is safe to inhabit.

The Small Business Administration has low-interest disaster loans

Unless a homeowner has an extremely tight timetable or a small amount of damages, she should turn to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for a disaster loan. SBA loans give homeowners up to $200,000 with repayment terms as long as 30 years.

SBA loans are the most cost-effective options because interest rates are capped at 8% (or 4% if an applicant cannot get credit elsewhere). The SBA will take home equity as collateral, but insufficient equity won’t disqualify an applicant.

However, SBA loans have historically taken some time to get; the SBA took 40 days to process applications during Hurricane Sandy. And because few Hurricane Harvey victims have other options besides paying out of pocket, application volume and backlogs may be higher than during Hurricane Sandy.

Homeowners should rarely turn to the private sector

Private sector lenders offer a faster solution than the SBA but consumers will pay more interest on their loans. Unless a homeowner needs a repair done urgently, they wait to get approval for a less expensive government loan.

Home equity loans and lines of credit

Many Hurricane Harvey victims will not qualify for home equity loans because hurricane damages decrease a home’s market value below a level that a bank would accept as collateral.

However, if a home’s value didn’t decline much because of the hurricane, then she may want to look to the bank for a loan.

Home equity loans are similar to SBA loans because homeowners use their home equity as collateral for a loan in return for low rates. These private loans may have quicker approval periods than overworked federal agencies.

To decide between a home equity loan and an SBA loan, homeowners should first determine whether they’ll even get approved for a private loan. Homeowners with bad credit are more likely to be approved by the government than by a bank.

Consumers should consult with government and bank representatives to determine which option would best fit personal financial circumstances.

Personal loans

Those with good credit may also consider a personal loan–a loan with fixed monthly payments with potentially shorter repayment periods but higher rates than SBA loans or home equity loans.

Homeowners may also be able to start repairs quickly by getting a personal loan now to lock down a contractor, then paying the personal loan off with a SBA loan. Homeowners should check with their SBA case officers before combining these loans, as we were unable to obtain a definitive answer from the SBA.

Generally, personal loans are only appropriate if a homeowner needs rapid funding for emergency repairs up to $40,000 or to meet “hurricane deductibles” on their insurance policies. Homeowners can get personal loans within a day of applying.

Conclusion

As attention shifts from saving lives to salvaging dreams, victims of Hurricane Harvey should be mindful of the financial dangers related to their home repair projects.

The public and private sectors alike have a duty to ensure that every Texas homeowner affected by Hurricane Harvey is armed with the knowledge necessary to make the best financial decisions possible while they get back into their homes.

Just making the right financial decision won’t make everything normal again for Hurricane Harvey’s victims, the group says, but the sooner affected homeowners can regain control of their finances, the sooner they can rebuild their homes.

Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Jerry Davis Partners with Kroger on Post-Harvey Recovery

Supplies 700 Back to School Kits for Students in Need

HOUSTON- Vice Mayor Pro-Tem (VMPT) Jerry Davis announced donations from Kroger, Riley-McLean Land, the families of River Oaks Baptist School, the National Dental Association, and the McConnell Group.

These donations are being used to re-outfit District B students as they head back to school in one of the most affected parts of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Our students have always been my top priority, and now that they’re facing historic adversity we need to do everything we can to bring them back on track,” Davis said. “These contributions will make a significant difference in the lives of our students. Additionally, I know that a strong community is the first step towards success, which is why I’m proud that Kids for Kids is helping to build relationships between our city’s students, closing the gap in education.”

A select group of students and school administrators attended the announcement.

As the city continues to rebuild, Davis remains focused on District B students – of which more than 90% qualify as economically disadvantaged.

He also hopes that the generosity and solidarity expressed and evidenced through these donations will ensure a more stable future for District B schools and foster a stronger base for academic success.

Kroger operates 110 stores, 104 pharmacies and 82 fuel centers in Greater Houston, Southeast Texas, Bryan-College Station and Southwest Louisiana and is part of one of the world’s largest grocery retailers serving customers in 35 states and the District of Columbia with 2,778 stores.

For more than 125 years, Kroger has emphasized a customer-first approach to providing quality products, value pricing, outstanding service and an exceptional shopping experience. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger is recognized as one of America’s most generous companies for its support of more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners, breast cancer research and awareness, the military and their families, and more than 145,000 community organizations, including schools.

Chevron Donates $1 Million to Help Harris County Public School Teachers

Funds to Restore Classroom Learning After Hurricane Harvey

In the midst of Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, many Harris County teachers are going back to school without the classroom essentials they need to start the school year right.

Help is needed to spread the word that $1 million in funding, donated by Chevron Corp., is available to help Harris County public school teachers get back on their feet with the tools they need to help students learn.

Houstonians also can support students and teachers by helping to fund classroom projects — at any time and with any amount they can give, — on the DonorsChoose.org website. To learn more and to track the progress of funded projects in Harris County, please visit www.FuelYourSchool.com.

Harris County public school teachers are encouraged to submit classroom project requests on DonorsChoose.org to help rebuild their classrooms and support student learning.

Eligible classroom projects include needed supplies and education materials, student-led project initiatives or student life essentials, such as clothing, personal hygiene products and food. Chevron’s goal is to remove barriers to help students focus and succeed in school.

The $1 million donation is part of Chevron’s Fuel Your School program, which has helped fund 39,496 classroom projects in communities throughout the U.S. since 2010. This year, Chevron recognizes that Harris County needs are even greater than before.

Chevron’s $1 million donation for Harris County teachers comes in addition to Chevron’s $1 million donation to the Red Cross for immediate relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. With a local workforce of more than 8,000, Chevron deeply cares about Houston and the surrounding communities and will continue to support relief efforts in months to come with additional initiatives.

