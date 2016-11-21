Weed possession in Texas?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

Austin, TX – Marijuana possession ranks among the more common cause of arrests in Texas. However, there could be a wee-bit of good news coming regarding those busted for possession of one-ounce or less of marijuana. The Bill The penalty could be reduced to a Class C misdemeanor if HB-82 makes it through the State Legislature and to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. Rep. Harold V. Dutton, Jr (D-Houston) filed the bill which will start its long process with hundreds of other bills filed and lined up for the 2017 session. “Since 2003, I have been advocating for a change in Texas’ marijuana laws and eliminating the criminal penalties for the possession of less than one ounce of weed,” Dutton said. “I sincerely appreciate all of the other legislators and Texans who have now joined this fight and it is time for Texas to end this nonsensical punishment of Texans.” Current Law Under current Texas law, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor which makes a violator subject to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.00. Additionally, offenders lose their driving privileges for one-year. Texans also spend over $250,000,000.00 annually for enforcement of current marijuana laws. Almost 90% of such arrests are for possession which represents slightly more than 10% of the total number of arrests annually for criminal conduct in Texas. Drug Use Facts The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) provides national and state level data on the use of tobacco, alcohol, illicit drugs (including nonmedical use of prescription drugs), and mental health in the United States. Marijuana is the most commonly cited drug among primary drug treatment admissions in Texas. In the most recent Survey, 6.26 percent of Texas residents reported using illicit drugs in the past month. The national average was 8.02 percent. Additionally, 3.3 percent of Texas residents reported using an illicit drug other than marijuana in the past month (the national average was 3.58 percent). A 2014 drug study involving Texas youth reported that marijuana remains the most widely used illicit drug used among Texas youth. However, the report from about 33,463 students in grades 7 through 12 from random districts across the state revealed that lifetime marijuana use decreased from 26.2-percent in 2012 to 23.2-percent in 2014. Also, in 2012, past month use of marijuana was reported by 11.0 percent of students, compared to 9-percent of students in 2014. Numbers were also on the decrease for use of other illegal substances, such as crack, cocaine, ecstacy and hallucinogens. HB-82 continues the penal code trend of graduated punishment for possession of differing quantities of marijuana. Punishment in Texas for possession of major quantities of marijuana can range up to a first degree felony but unfortunately the punishment range ends at Class B which means an individual can be subject to arrest and conviction for possessing even a marijuana seed. Youth Benefit If passed, HB-82 would treat possession of a minor quantity of marijuana just as traffic tickets are treated and police officers would simply write the offender a ticket. “Too many lives have already been ruined, especially youngsters,” Dutton said. “I don’t advocate using marijuana and that is one reason HB- 82 requires an individual to successfully complete a drug awareness class if in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.” Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

