Waste Management donates school supplies to AISD

Pictured with the Waste Management employees is Abel Garza, (far right), Aldine ISD Assistant Superintendent of Community and Governmental Relations.

Waste Management recently donated school supplies to Aldine ISD. Pictured are Waste Management employees who dropped off the supplies at the Donaldson Administration Building the first week of school (Aug. 22-26). Waste Management donated notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils, Crayons, and other supplies that Aldine ISD students will put to good use.

