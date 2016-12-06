Was Richard Pryor Right About Justice?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

“You go down there looking for justice; that’s what you find: JUST US.”

-Comedian Richard Pryor

By Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON – As Democrats take the reigns of power in Harris County, many politicians have lofty goals and are making promises they claim will bring real change and a new era in criminal justice. The real issue at hand is will it be a new era of justice or still “just us”? For the African-American community, the question is whether the swear-ins and new faces will make a difference or will it leave many voters be “swearing” behind more broken and empty promises citizens will have to haul off to the curb to be collected and taken to the political landfill. When it comes to Harris County, Richard Pryor’s all-too-real joke in the early 1970s is true and cannot be ignored – even with the entrance of an all new crew in Houston and Harris County Justice in 2017. Houston now has a Black Mayor, a Gay and Lesbian District Attorney, a Hispanic Sheriff, a Hispanic Police Chief, a Hispanic Fire Chief, a Hispanic School Superintendent and a new Black County Commissioner. Despite that, people of color and their interactions with the system, the justice and police policies might not change much.

Kim Ogg – New DA

Carrying the torch and leading the call for change, Ogg has promised to be the front line agent of coming changes in criminal justice. But…she did say this during her inauguration speech. “Our first oath is to the practice of law.” In a later interview, Ogg stated her goal to be to rebuild trust in Black and Brown communities by being open and transparent with the community. “A new era of criminal justice has begun…,” she said. “Our transparency theme is more than just words… Our prosecutorial discretion will be applied to all races and people in Harris County equally.” However, how much of the rhetoric can be believed? Should the Black community be concerned with that kind of double talk and the “political ballet” Ogg must dance between the legislature, the law and the definition of trust and justice in the Black community? Harris County still has a record and that record is a concurrent and continuous history of failing on promises to be equal and fair on justice as a 2013 report on Harris County justice reminds us.

The 2013 Study

In that study, the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition study revealed damning key points about the problems in Harris County regarding how its crime control efforts target Black and Brown communities. This report addresses the negative impact of the Harris County criminal justice system on black and brown communities. According to the executive summary section of the 2013 report, both communities are targeted based upon false racial and ethnic stereotypes. The data and analysis from the report painted a picture of Harris County that reveals some disturbing truths. First, Harris County’s criminal justice system is committed to policies that racially target Blacks and Hispanics. Secondly, these policies could not be justified by public safety goals; and proved to be detrimental to public safety. Harris County focused much of its crime control resources on prosecuting drug crimes, particularly drug possession. Felon drug possession has been the number one felony charge in the county for each of the past 20 years. This harms and reinforces negative stereotypes of minorities and negative attitudes toward police in these two communities.

System Stereotypes Blacks

In that report, Blacks made up about 19 percent of Harris County residents, they made up almost 50 percent of those arrested for felony drug possession between October 2011 and September 2012, and comprised 65.8 percent of those being incarcerated by Harris County in state prisons or jails for felony drug possession. Harris County’s criminal justice policies damage the Black and Hispanic communities that law enforcement is sworn to serve and protect. The over enforcement of drug laws in the Black community also reaffirms the stereotype that Blacks are more likely to be criminals. In the case of drug laws, targeted enforcement is criminalizing Blacks who use illicit drugs, while most Whites using illicit drugs have no contact with the criminal justice system. The summary goes on to say targeted enforcement also undermines public safety in Black communities because the community feels targeted by police for unfair treatment and that contributed to a lack of trust in law enforcement.

The Issue is Trust

Again, Ogg has noted that she will follow the law on the issue stating, “As long as it is the law I will follow it,” she said. “We will look to legislators to take a look at drugs laws and penalties that are imposed under Texas law. My office will use the discretion that the legislature gives us to handle marijuana cases differently.” Ogg has also extended her promises to improve ethics in the office and to crusade to change the current culture of drug arrests, convictions and harsh penalties Blacks and Browns suffer at the hands of the current system’s penalties that have been all too common for Blacks and Brown caught or facing prosecution for illegal substances. She also promises to route misdemeanor cases around jail. “I never felt that marijuana users belong in the same cells are murderers,” she said. “It’s just not fair and does not make sense and I think our country is against that. That was a very important in this election.” A PBS Frontline Story in 2009 alluded to the fact that Richard Pryor had a point. Many Black Americans have been severely impacted and affected by life altering and changing run-ins and encounters with the justice system

System Profit is a Problem

Court costs and other fees people must pay can be impossibly high for working class people and can skyrocket while in jail or “free”. Much of the issues faced are economic because people with criminal records are often unemployed and unable to find work because of their felony status. Also, not paying the fees can qualify as a violation of parole and result in more fines or jail time.

Pleas Ruin Lives

A plea in a felony conviction could not only mean jail or as much as 10 years of probation, hefty fines, exorbitant bail amounts, and an indelible mark on a criminal record, but also disqualify an individual for government assistance such as food stamps and access to public housing or being able to continue live in public housings.

Million Dollar Question

What if the Republican-held government in Austin is hell-bent on staying the course and continue supporting harsh punishments, judgments and penalties for these offenses. What then?

I.O.U. Answer

“I will focus on the reforms we promised and that’s what we intend to deliver and that’s where our focus and resources will be,” Ogg said. “My door will be open to every community in Houston. I will do my best to be the best.”

“IF” Only “IF”

“If we build a trustworthy system, we will earn the people’s trust,” Ogg said. Will all that talk be good enough and fair enough to rescue and save hundreds, maybe thousands of Black and Brown citizens from facing a lifetime of difficulty over a short walk through the Harris County Justice System. “If” – The great two-letter word with a wide and broad and convoluted meaning. Pryor’s point was and is a valid one – that it is still a fact now well proven by the 2013 study that it is alive and well today. The experience people of color routinely encounter with the police is vastly different from that of the average white person. Will things change or do we have a case of new players playing the same game? In Harris County, DA Kim Ogg, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and a dozen new Democratic judges and several new local state leaders promise a rethinking of the strategies for dealing with bail reforms and drug laws and penalties and rehabilitation and re-integration of formerly incarcerated. The officials are all sworn in… but where does it go from here? Ask yourself about the promises and then contemplate whether the definition of justice and fairness in Harris County changes and whether the fates of thousands from the Black community who pass through the system daily changed over the next few years….or was Richard Pryor right about justice?

