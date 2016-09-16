Warning: Be Careful Who You Let, “Make Themselves at Home”!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

We MUST Understand that everything that sounds good to you ain’t good for you. We MUST Understand that everything that looks good to you ain’t always good for you. I often tell folk you just can’t live in this world and let people sell you no wooden nickels; because if you do you will never have anything and never will go anywhere. As it is, the Black race has always been one of the most sought after races that have existed since the ages of times. As far as I’m concerned the same goes for our communities. It’s almost like the old mindset that people don’t want something until someone else has it. This has been the story of the African-A merican race as well.

But because African-American News&Issues is a publication that has thrived off of addressing and highlighting current and historical realities that affect our communities, without fear or favor; there are some things that I can’t let slip under the rug without saying anything about. This is something that has been bothering me for a while because I see what is happening all too well. The thing that really gets to me is when I see members from our community acting as if the problems’ that exists within our communities does not affect them.

I am writing to warn our faithful and loyal readers that things are happening right under our noses and so many people are not paying attention. We have to be careful

when we allow people who do not look like us to come into our neighborhoods and do as they please. The more that these things continue to happen right in our own backyards the more and more we are losing our communities. We are actually on the verge of losing it all now, believe it or not. All it takes is for one person to come in and penetrate our communities and before long, scores will follow and life as we have known it in our communities will not be anymore.

When we allow others who do not look like us to come into our communities and do as they please with we lose our protection and the voice that we once had will slowly become diluted. For those who think that I am just blowing smoke or wasting paper, at your leisure ride through this good old City of Houston. Make it a point to find your way to the historically Black communities of old that once existed in this City. Communities like Fourth Ward… Oh no I’m sorry Mid-Town have been claimed by those who do not look like us. The same applies to Piney Point, First Ward, Carverdale and areas such as Sixth Ward, Opps!!! Never mind where is Sixth Ward??? And by the way, Third Ward is right on the brink of being in the number too. Areas that were literally built off of the backs of our parents, grandparents and other ancestors have now become home to those who have absolutely no heritage connected to them at all.

In circumstances such as these it’s a warning to Black folks to be careful. Because believe or not our counterparts are coming and they are going to take what they will or may without no regard. Once this starts to unfold, we will be left vulnerable. We won’t have any protection, no zoning to protect us, we will be totally defenseless in regards to protecting our own home fronts and they could care less and we don’t have no protection no zoning we have nothing to protect us. Somebody may say, “Well at least we got a Black man down there in City Hall.” And they would be absolutely correct! But, he can’t fight the battle alone and even still the powers to even too big for him at times. This is why we must take a stand and become more proactive in reference to the moves and issues that so heavily impact our communities.

In closing I would just like to echo the words of Acres Homes Super Neighborhood Council 6, President Tim White. White said, “There is a great unrest in the Acres Homes Community. This unrest is derived from the people, hard-working residents who find themselves day in and day out providing for their families the best way they can. There is also unrest within a section of Acres Homes that residents have the fear of displacement due to excessive gentrification and development.” Once again I am stating that we have to be careful what we ask for and what and who we support! There used to be an old saying that people would say when you allowed someone to come into your home, “Make yourself at home.” Well I am here to let you know that you cannot just let folks make themselves at home nowadays. With the way that people are now, you tell somebody to make themselves at home and you and your children will all be homeless! So, at the end of the day all I am trying to convey is to be careful. You have been warned!

