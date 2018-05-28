Sharing is caring! Facebook

Wanted: Black Leadership

By Roy Douglas Malonson

The Problem

“The government has departments to deal with the special interest groups that make themselves heard and felt. A Department of Agriculture cares for the farmers’ needs. There is a Department of Health, Education and Welfare. There is a Department of the Interior – in which the Indians are included. Is the farmer, the doctor, the Indian, the greatest problem in America today? No – it is the Black man! There ought to be a Pentagon-sized Washington department dealing with every segment of the Black man’s problems.”

Malcolm X, one of the greatest Black leaders of all time, made this observation. Over fifty years later, the sentiments expressed by the influential martyr remain relevant today. Instead of African-Americans having a specialized political department designated to the many ills which plague us, the issues we continue to face are swept under a rug as if they are nonexistent. Although today’s African-Americans have a stronger political climate, what good is it if communities and people are still in distress?

During the Civil Rights Movement, countless tears and blood were shed, bodies beaten, people jailed and imprisoned and many lives lost: just so African-Americans could have the right to vote. But in 2018, not only do Black people have the right to vote, we are serving in office. Therefore, it would appear the race should be a lot further ahead, but the truth is quite the opposite.

Representation

Without Activation

While African-Americans are well represented in the political arena, religious institutions throughout our communities, and organizations/associations which strive to achieve racial equality, the people are still suffering. If a leader or group subscribes to an objective of commitment for representing a group of people and the group continues to suffer, a very likely assumption can be drawn. One may infer such leadership is not fully taking into consideration the best interests of those he or she represents; or perhaps has taken an approach to be reactive, as opposed to proactive. Either way, the question remains, “Where are our Black leaders?”

Texas, the second-largest state, has five African-American United States Representatives: Al Green, Sheila Jackson Lee, Eddie Bernice Johnson, Marc Veasey and Will Hurd; two Black State Senators, Borris Miles and Royce West and fifteen Black State Representatives: Alma Allen (D-131), Garnet Coleman (D-147), Nicole Collier (D-95), Joe Deshotel (D-22), Dawnna Dukes (D-46), Harold Dutton (D-142), Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D-120), Helen Giddings (D-109), Eric Johnson (D-100), Jarvis Johnson (D-139), Ron Reynolds (D-27), Toni Rose (D-110), Senfronia Thompson (D-141), James White (D-19) and Yvonne Davis (D-111).

The City of Houston ranks as the fourth largest city in the country and currently has an African-American mayor, Sylvester Turner and four Black city council members: Jerry Davis (D-B), Dwight Boykins (D-D), Martha Castex-Tatum (D-K) and Amanda Edwards (At-Large 4). Additionally, the African-American community has two dominant organizations whose missions were established out of a vision to combat the many racial disparities African-Americans have

faced: the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) – Houston and the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL).

The NAACP’s mission is to “ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of minority group citizens of the United States and eliminate race prejudice.” Moreover, the NAACP seeks to remove all barriers of racial discrimination processes. Similarly, HAUL’s mission is to “enable African-Americans and other minorities to secure economic, self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights.” Collectively, the two organizations have over a century’s worth of history in the local community. Nevertheless, local Black residents are still being discriminated against and our people have not fully achieved economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. So, where is the current level of agitation and effectiveness of these organizations? Over the years, much has been accomplished through them. But our people cannot afford a time-out, when there are so many pressing issues present in our lives on a daily basis. We need Consistent Black Leadership!

Effective Black

Leadership is a MUST

Phil Andrews of Huffpost addressed some of the same key points in an article entitled, “African-American Leadership Development Matters in the New Age.” He wrote, “No community can afford to rest on its laurels, as the need to develop leadership on an ongoing basis is critical to developing sustainable communities.” Andrews continues to expound on the relevance of leadership development within the African-American community in the following excerpt:

“Leadership development entails study of leadership principles, application of those principles, analysis of what works and the ability to have a vision. Leadership is an ongoing practice which requires the use of sound judgment and skills to accurately access the problem at hand or see the opportunities for potential that a unique situation is presenting to us at a particular moment and space of time. One core principle of leadership is that leaders show up and use their keen sense of hearing, seeing and feeling in all situations that require the use of their leadership skills.”

STEP UP or STEP DOWN!

There are six elements which control the world: politics, health, education, religion, media and economics. Unfortunately, the state of Black America is at the bottom of the totem pole in each one. It appears some of our Black elected officials and leading clergymen have either gotten too old or comfortable in life to “rattle the cage.”

Many of our Black preachers fly in and out over our heads to gather for worship, and leave the community with their problems to contend with alone. The education department has been mis-educating our children and returning them unfit to function in society. A good number of our children are going to school to be babysat. They are not being properly informed on history and have no idea what it takes to make a living or develop a trade to care for themselves. Some of our Black media outlets have been bought out to preview Black faces for the agenda of those who do not look like us. Then, the health department just comes along and throws anything they want to in our community and expect us to accept it. As far as economics, hell we more broke now with fancy education, but, somehow our parents had savings and supplied our fancy knowledge with no education. Where is the Black leadership?

The issues we face are too crucial for us to settle for complacency in our Black leadership. African-Americans are consumed by mass incarceration, poverty, voting rights, high unemployment rates, police profiling and brutality, and systemic racism. Of course, we have come far, but not far enough. The time is never right for our Black leadership to get comfortable

with the level of mistreatment and racial injustice we endure. Our people need leadership that will agitate, activate and implement initiatives on behalf of the present challenges we and our families are victims of. The late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. expressed it best: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.”

African-American News & Issues exists to highlight and address current and historical realities affecting our communities. It is not my intention to undermine or belittle the efforts of our Black elected officials, organizations or clergy leaders. Instead, as a publication it is committed to being the watchman on the wall and a voice for our community. We have to charge the local Black leadership: our Black elected officials, clergymen, community activists, minority-based organizations and other leaders, either STEP UP or STEP DOWN! Teach them well… Let them lead the way… Get out of the Way!

The time has come for our senior Black leaders to pass the torch on to our young Black successors. It’s simple…Teach them well, let them lead the way and then get out of the way. At this point, it is not much they can do to mess things up any worse than those who have come before them. So even if they falter in the midst of trying, it is no reason to trample over them. Instead train, lead, guide and encourage them along the way. That is the only way we will truly begin to see results for our people. So, to our up and coming young Black leaders, it is imperative you step up and become proactive for the generation which follows.

