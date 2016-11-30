WALMART & BET NETWORKS PARTNERS WITH ERYKAH BADU AND SOUL TRAIN AWARDS TO MAKE CHRISTMAS BETTER FOR FAMILIES IN SOUTH DALLAS

Sharing is caring! Facebook

NEW YORK, NY – SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2016 celebrated the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop by highlighting both returning legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and titillating performances. The awards show, which aired on November 27th on both CENTRIC and BET, was hosted once again by the funkadelic Godmother of neo-soul, Erykah Badu, who also served as Executive Producer.

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2016 and Erykah Badu, not only honored “the” best in soul and R&B music but also partnered with Walmart to make Christmas Better for families at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center (MLK Center) in Ms. Badu’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. The MLK Center, which provides services to over 300,000 South Dallas residents, is considered a cornerstone of the community.

Featured as a heartfelt moment within Soul Train Awards 2016 and in partnership with Walmart, three families were selected to have their holiday list fulfilled. Their list included toys, home, electronic and clothing items available at Walmart. As a special treat, Ms. Badu paid a surprise visit to the MLK Center and made Christmas Better by presenting the families’ gifts from their Christmas lists. Erykah Badu also presented a $10,000 check, on behalf of Walmart, to the MLK Center to continue its commitment to the South Dallas community.

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center brought art into my life & with the help of Walmart we gave back. I will always honor my home.” Erykah Badu

Soul Train Awards 2016 premiered Sunday, November 27th, at 8pm on Centric and BET and will encore again on November 29th and December 1 on BET. For additional show information and to see the unveiling of this special moment featuring Erykah Badu, please visit BET/WALMART SOUL TRAIN AWARDS ERYKAH BADU VIDEO and BET/WALMART SOUL TRAIN AWARDS ERYKAH BADU PICTURES for pictures.

The Soul Train Awards 2016 is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive Producers of the network telecast are as follows: Debra Lee, Stephen G. Hill and Connie Orlando from BET; and Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

About CENTRIC

Centric is the only multi-platform lifestyle brand designed to boldly celebrate the diverse and beautiful world of Black women. A 24-hour music and entertainment channel, Centric has its finger on the pulse of an ever-changing beat and delivers compelling content that reflects, inspires and addresses the unique perspectives of Black women.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B sted NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; CENTRIC, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS

SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle’s investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.

