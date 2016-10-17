Voting Rights Snatched in Acres Homes!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

ACRES HOMES – As early voting approaches, Harris County’s failure to make polling place reforms quickly before the November presidential election may have claimed its first casualty right here in Acres Homes.

More than 2500 voters who voted at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at 2516 Paul Quinn Street in Harris County Precinct # 576 no longer have a place to go.

“They don’t have a place for us to have the election,” said Charles Ingram, who serves as Harris County Precinct 576 Judge and Precinct Chair Chair. “This is a voting rights issue for the people living in this area of Acres Homes.”

The polling place had previously served voters at that location for 30 years.

Their voting rights are in danger of being impaired because they have been left high and dry with no direction and no idea where to go and cast their ballots – drawing the ire of leaders and residents who say Harris County dropped the ball.

African-American News&Issues made calls and left messages at the Harris County Clerk’s Office, District Clerk offices and to the voting division offices of Christopher Daniels, but no calls were returned.

Ingram calls the failure to set up a place for people to go to vote not only unacceptable and the action has angered many longtime Harris County voters who participate in elections there.

“The county clerk never gave us official notices of any changes and did not let voters know any alternatives by mail or phone call or signs,” he said. “This is unacceptable to deny the people here their rights and a place for them to go and cast their ballots.”

According to records, many polling places in Harris County which were surveyed by the justice department during elections in 2013 and 2016 were found to have architectural barriers — such as steep ramps and narrow doors — that make them inaccessible to voters who use wheelchairs.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Texas, requires accessibility improvements to polling places in future elections and training for poll workers about accessibility features. The Department of Justice also seeks changes to the process Harris County uses to select its polling places.

In that suit, it was alleged that Harris County also failed to accommodate the needs of voters who are blind or have vision impairments, the suit said. Voters with disabilities are “being denied the same opportunities as non-disabled voters to vote in person,” according to the lawsuit.

It is not known whether St. Paul MBC was targeted and taken off polling place listing for non-compliance, but it is not currently listed on the county’s lost of polling places. A look at the list reveals that Precinct 0576 has no polling place listed – only the words, “To Be Determined”.

“Why is this being done now. The whole thing is unacceptable, upsetting and has been mishandled badly,” he said. “The people want to vote. If you are not going to have it there people should have been notified me or the people by letter and told us where to go. I want answers and I want them now.”

Ingram said he plans to take the matter up with state and federal officials.

