“Victims of Quannel X” Protest Comes To Houston

Group To Make Statewide Call at Unity Rally

HOUSTON – A group of citizens who claim that Activist Quanell X defrauded them and took thousands of dollars in fees for legal assistance services from them and did nothing to help their cases is bringing their protest and complaints to the steps of the Harris County Courthouse on Thursday, October 13.

“We are coming to Houston to hold a unity rally and want to encourage anyone and everyone who has the same issues with Quannel X to step forward, join us and stand with us in unity,” said Activist Ricky Jason, who is leading the group. “Many people have been hurt by this and we cannot allow it to continue anymore.”

The rally and prayer vigil will take place at 2 pm on the Harris County Courthouse steps at 1201 West Franklin Street in Downtown Houston.

“We are asking for all participants to come earlier at 12:30 p.m. for a short meeting,” Jason said.

“It will be the second stage of the many protests against the prominent Houston Activist and we are issuing a statewide call for any and all who have the similar cases and issues with Quanell X to come to the protest and join forces in unity with the Southeast Texas residents seeking justice and a return of the thousands of dollars refunded to them,” Jason said.

Jason said Quannel X obtained money from people who contacted him for help and then and went out and used the funds for everything, except render any services promised to the people.

Citizens are also upset with Quannel X for response to the allegations that appears to present each of them as dishonest, dissatisfied people who misrepresented their initial motives for calling on him for the assistance, according to Jason.

“People looked to Quannel X and got absolutely nothing in return,” he said. “Matter of fact, in some cases, he vanished without returning phone calls. Many of us who are poor people who gave our last dime to him because we believed that he could use his influence and political power to fight against unjust incarceration and murder of our family members.”

Jason is encouraging people to bring all related paperwork and receipts relating to the case.

“This is only the beginning,” Jason said. “We will not stop until he is stopped.”

For more information about the event call 409-543-5737 or 832-878-7955

