Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Houston – On a cloudy day with thunderstorms threatening, US Senate Candidate for Texas Beto O’Rourke met with African American media, press and elected officials. The event was held on Wednesday, March 28th at Carl Walker Community Center. The weather was incidental to the audience as Beto O’Rourke discussed his platforms and listened to the concerns of the African American community in Houston Texas.

Claude Cummings, Jr., Communications Workers of America Regional Vice President hosted the meeting. At the surprise and delight of attendees O’Rourke invited Massachusetts US Congressman Joseph Patrick Kennedy, III. Mr. Kennedy is also a candidate for the US Senate. Both O’Rourke and Kennedy share similar viewpoints. In particular, the mission of accountability and responsiveness in public service. Kennedy spoke of the resilience and perseverance of O’Rourke and why it’s time to unseat O’Rourke’s opponent, Senator Ted Cruz.

A native of El Paso Texas, Beto O’Rouke, has served his district as Congressman since 2012. His moniker has been to meet with his constituents where they live to better understand their needs and take those needs to the US Congress. His campaign is centered on meeting all Texans across the state. Event host, Claude Cummings, Jr. says, “Beto O’Rourke is set to serve all Texans”.

Elected Official in attendance were Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, Texas State Representatives Ron Reynolds and Jarvis Johnson, Houston Council Members Jerry Davis and Amanda Edwards along with Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey Boney and Houston District Attorney Kim Ogg. Each spoke of the work of Candidate O’Rourke in the US House of Representatives and the need for his leadership in the US Senate.

The event went on for several hours. Beto O’Rourke answered every question with enthusiasm and his message was centered on resolving issues in each community. Candidate O’Rourke has visited most of the communities in Houston. He plans to continue these travels across Texas. Currently, O’Rourke has traveled to more than 216 Texas counties meeting the citizens of the state.

Comments

comments