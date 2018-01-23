Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston, TX. – On January 27, 2018, one of the most game changing experiences will be hitting Houston, Texas head on. Miara Shaw, CEO & Founder of Maven Business Academy and Creator of the Business & Leadership Incubator, will be conjoining with other top tier companies to host her annual Maven Business and Leadership conference. Her slogan “Believe It. Build It. BAM IT!” packs a hard punch with an extremely motivating message. Other successful and influential women will also be in attendance such as: Dr. Kirleen Neely and the “Bam Squad” which consists of Franka Baly, LaMonica Love, Jena Rodriguez, Philisha Mack and last but not least, Lashanna Leonard.

If you have ever wanted to elevate your life, your vision, or your finances to drive your success, this is guaranteed to be one of your most prized development investments. Women from all walks of life are welcomed and encouraged to attend; corp-preneurs, entrepreneurs, leaders and social influencers alike.

Jessica C, counseling therapist and last year’s attendee acclaimed, “Had an INCREDIBLE time today at the Maven Business & Leadership Conference! Thank you visionary Miara Shaw for this incredible event! #FeelingEmpowered!”

This year’s event will be held in Houston at the magnificent Bell Tower on 34th located at 901 W. 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018. Doors open at 8:30 AM and the event will began promptly at 9:00 AMand proceed until 2:00 PM. Tickets are beginning at only $139 per person which will include lunch, general access seating, a special conference gift for attending and a copy of a ‘Top Tech Tools’ list from the conference speakers and coaches. You may also choose the VIP package at $169 per person which includes everything previously stated with the exception that you will get preferential seating as well as also have access to the post-event networking reception. Attendees whom opt to purchase the VIP package will also receive an additional bonus offering; free access to an exclusive training event with Apple at Memorial City!

