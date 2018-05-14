Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Bill “Hollywood” Groves

America, the United States of America, has major divisions among its citizens. If we can’t find a way to unite as one nation, our future is truly questionable. I know we want our problems solved and it would be a giant step forward solving the major injustices against African Americans and other ethnic groups considered lower class people.

America has long been viewed as the Shining City On The Hill, becoming the strongest, wealthiest country on Earth. People all over the world observe us very closely for guidance on leadership.

What the world sees us doing under our current President Donald Trump seriously threatens our well-being and the progress of our citizens.

We must not forget the world is no longer predominantly under-developed as it once was. The credibility of the United States is now being questioned by our world neighbors. What that says is we cannot be successful on the world stage with two different mind sets operating among our citizens. The true saying, “United We Stand and Divided we Fall,” must be what we choose if we intend to lead the world.

Unifying must be done by all true Americans, regardless of their race, religion or financial status. I can accept the fact there is a hard-core segment who live with a personal agenda of hate and are never going to change their negative thoughts. That’s okay. I also know there are more good Americans who, if given the right information and respect, will change for the betterment of the country.

Donald Trump is not a king and America is not a dictatorship where the leader has absolute power. At some point, hopefully real soon, Donald Trump will not be the President. During my lifetime as an activist, I’ve noticed certain people change positively; that I thought would never change. Subsequently, when they did, they made their community a better place for everyone there. Since Trump came into power, American progress and respect seems to have come to a halt. While under President Barack Obama, our journey of becoming a united United States became an accomplishable goal.

At the end of the day, we cannot let political parties divide us. Trump’s strategy, whether he knows it or not, is causing civil unrest. Actually, those in divisive racial areas, who have a lot of power, just need to speak out about what happened in the past and address what we need to do in the future.

We the people also have a plan to answer Trump’s plan. We will stand up for what we have been taught all our lives. We have been taught by our U.S. Constitution that all people are created equal. We believe bringing people together is possible. It probably will start with our upcoming 2018 elections.

Every time people read about our nation’s success, they are inspired by what we have accomplished. When people read about the negative things in our American history, they know we have come a long way. If we want to keep going forward, it is of the utmost importance we we unite as one nation under God.

God Bless America!

