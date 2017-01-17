United Negro College Fund: Houston’s 20th Annual Youth Gala

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Rebecca S. Jones

HOUSTON – Since 1972 the slogan, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste”, has resonated throughout these United States. Derived by, Forest Long, it has become the motto of the philanthropic organization (United Negro College Fund – UNCF) that has been responsible for helping minority students around the country achieve the dream of attending a college or university. Endless African-American success stories and personalities have benefitted from the reach of this invaluable association including: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Spike Lee, General Chappie James, Samuel L. Jackson and Alexis Herman, just to list a few.

UNCF – Houston’s 20th Annual Youth Gala Recently, the United Negro College Fund – Houston held its 20th Annual Youth Gala at the Bayou City Event Center. The theme of this magnificent event was, “Enhancing the Future of Education”. It was a premier social event for youth throughout the city of Houston. Through the collective efforts of varying organizations, the Gala was created to provide scholarship funds for the Houston chapter of UNCF. In the past several years, this project has maintained an average of $20,000 in donations raised for its purpose.

A brief program was held to highlight the event’s focus. It was initiated with a greeting from the 2017 UNCF Youth Gala Program Committee, under the leadership of Chairperson Pat Pellerin. The UNCF Area Development Director continued by delivering the UNCF Impact. Recognitions were given and amongst those honored were: UNCF Youth Gala Chairperson Emeritus (Harriet Streeter), Youth Gala Adult Steering Committee Chairpersons, Youth Gala Adult Steering Committee, 2017 graduating seniors, 2017 Youth Gala Youth Committees, 2017 Youth Gala Adult Committees and 2017 Building Blocks to Educational Excellence Partners. The program was concluded with closing remarks by the Executive Steering Committee Chairpersons. Afterwards, the youth permeated the building with dancing, fellowship and networking.

Plenty fun was had by all as refreshments were served to the gathering. A brief interview with one of the participants, Lauren Roquemore, confirmed the positive influence that the Gala has had on the youth. She rendered the following when asked about her affiliation with the United Negro College Fund through Jack and Jill. She said, “Jack and Jill has helped me to get ready for college and shape me into a very inspired young woman. We have done lots of philanthropic work as well as staying informed with Black History facts and details. As young African-American children we’ve done lots of events and learned lots of information that’s helped us to know about our culture and assist with shaping us to become young and strong independent Black children in America. Through our involvement with Jack and Jill we are constantly being built and shaped to have our own empire and legacy. That way, we can have something that we can live off of and feel accomplished and proud of everything that we have done.”

Background Insight from Chairwoman Pat Pellerin

Chairwoman Pat Pellerin, informed that the Annual Youth Gala program was an initiative that was engineered to promote, “kids helping kids”. It was first instituted by UNCF Youth Gala Chairperson Emeritus Harriet Streeter. The event is organized by teens starting at age 13 through high school graduating seniors.

Students assist with the coordination of the event under the supervision of an Adult Steering Committee. The students are participants from corporate-partner partnerships that UNCF-Houston has with affiliating sponsors. Sponsoring organizations pay $250 and two teen representatives from each organization are chosen to assist with the planning and development of the gala, which begins in August. Those teens submit themes for ideas and colors for the decorations of the Gala. Pellerin explained, “We advise but they develop the theme and how the gala is going to be held for the next year. We present the idea to our children in the fashion that, this is a fundraiser to give to UNCF, so that we can help kids less fortunate than them and even some of them obtain college scholarships.”

She continued, “We start from a zero-base budget and the $250 is the seed money; so we continue to ask for sponsorship and donations from any youth organizations or businesses that would like to support our idea.”

The Annual Youth Gala occurs on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. It promotes a formal evening for the youth. Participants are required to be in dress code which includes formal attire. Pellerin revealed that, “We are teaching our children how to dress appropriately for an event like this and show them that you can still have a good time, dress good and nothing goes on.” “It is a concept that they conform to and we appreciate their support,” she added. She also expressed her appreciation for the DJ, photographer and caterer of the event.

The Chairwoman says, “We are very excited to be able to help the leaders of tomorrow and training them in the way that they should go… Because when we get to the point that we can’t do it anymore, we want to pass the torch on for them to continue.” In 2008, there was a Youth Executive Committee that made a proposal to initiate a local scholarship for the students. The members contacted UNCF with the idea and have been given the approval to take out a $5,000 scholarship from the money that is raised every year.

Requirements for the scholarship is for students to have a 2.5 or more GPA, be a resident of the Greater Houston area and have been a participant or attendee of one of the Annual Youth Gala events. It is for students to attend a four-year college or university. Also, the scholarship is being named in honor of Mrs. Harriett Streeter, the originator of the Annual Youth Gala event. Sponsorships of the 20th Youth Gala were as follows: (Gold) Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary #159 Senior Division and Junior Knights and Junior Daughters Division; (Silver) Coca Cola, Kroger, The Fort Bend Church, Intravenous Certification Specialists, WorleyParsons Resources and Energy, Ivy Educational and Charitable Foundation of Houston, Incorporated; (Bronze) The Drifters, Inc. – Houston Chapter, Joe Simien Insurance; (Special) DJ Sponsor – WorleyParsons Resources and Energy, Decorations Sponsor – Rosalyn Boyd and Cheryl Ramages, Graphic Design Sponsor – Nat Does Design. Continuing, the 2017 Youth Gala Sponsoring Organizations were: Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (Clear Lake/Bay Area, Greater Channel, Houston, Humble/Kingwood, Katy-Prairie View, Missouri City/Sugar Land, North Houston Suburban, South Belt – Houston, Sugar Land and The Woodlands Chapters); Top Teens of America Chapters (Houston, Humble Intercontinental, Lake Houston, Missouri City, Suburban Bayou City and Sugar Valley Chapters); National Youth Achievers (Houston, Houston – Northwest, Metro Southeast – Houston and Missouri City/Houston Metro Chapters); Knights of Peter Claver Junior Division (St. Francis Xavier’s KPC Junior Division #138, St. Martins DePorres’ KPC Junior Division #98, St. Monica’s KPC Junior Division #151 and St. Mary’s KPC Junior Division #159; St. Pius X Black History Club and Clear Lake African Methodist Episcopal Church.

About the United Negro College Fund The UNCF was established on April 25, 1944 by Frederick Patterson. Since that time, it has assisted scores of minority students to reach their fullest level of potential through education. Though students have not been the only recipients who have benefitted from the organization; it has also yielded resources to 37-member colleges and universities within its network.

To date through the unselfish efforts of UNCF, nearly $5 billion has been raised to aide young minorities. This factor compliments the organization’s total objective and goal. Today, Michael Lomax serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. According to the organization’s website UNCF subscribes to the following mission. Firstly it, “envisions a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship and service to our nation.” Hence its mission is to, “build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly-qualified college graduates and to ensure that our network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college.”

Ultimately, the main objective of UNCF is, “to increase the total annual number of African-American college graduates by focusing on activities that ensure more students are college-ready, enroll in college and persist to graduation. This is done through a three-pillar strategy. Positioning member institutions as a viable college option for students and investing in institutional capacity to improve student outcomes; creating transformational support programs to ensure students are enrolling and persisting through college completion; building awareness of educational attainment and cultivating college-going behaviors within the African-American community.”

For more information on how you can donate or involve your organization contact Pat Pellerin (713) 516-0983 or at email: ptpellerin@aol.com.

For any contributions made UNCF will provide a tax receipt.

