Understanding the Law: Suit to Quiet Title

Buying a piece of property is a major milestone for some and sometimes just a great investment decision for others, but nothing can taint this experience more than finding out there is someone else claiming title to the same piece of property that you have purchased.

Oftentimes people contact my office in a helpless state because they feel they have been scammed, taken advantage of, or a victim of misfortune, because they have expended funds to purchase property that they still do not outright own. Texas law does provide legal recourse through a suit to quiet title. A Suit to Quiet Title is a civil lawsuit that can be brought against a defendant when there is a discrepancy as to the title owner of a piece of property.

Several situations can arise when an action to Quiet Title is the appropriate legal remedy. For example, if a person buys property from a land owner and before the deed is signed the owner passes without recording a deed, this will create a situation where the purchaser and the owner’s heirs both have a legitimate claim to the same piece of property. Other common occurrences are if someone has sold property that they either have a partial interest in or no interest at all, without the other interest holder’s consent; or if the county sales a piece of property in a tax sale, without locating all living heirs that have an interest in the property. In all these instances, a Suit to Quiet Title would be the appropriate action to bring the matter before a court of law.

The effect of a Suit to Quiet Title is for the court to make a determination as to who retains sole ownership of a piece of property by declaring any competing claims to title invalid or ineffective. In order to bring a Suit to Quiet Title the plaintiff must show that their ownership rights to a piece of property are superior to all other claims.

Before instituting a Suit to Quiet Title, always consult with an attorney to get a better understanding of your ownership rights under Texas law.

