Understanding the Law: Inheriting Property

An individual can inherit property in several ways such as, a loved one passed away and left them property in a will, a loved one with no will has passed without disposing of their property properly, or an individual has been identified as the last living heir of a family member whose property was never disposed of properly.

If you have inherited property, a common misconception is that the property is automatically transferred into your name without any further action on your part. If you were not deeded a piece of property outright by the owner, there are always steps that must be taken to transfer ownership of inherited property.

Inheritance through Will:

If you have been named as the beneficiary of a property through a will, the will alone does not transfer ownership of the property. If the decedent has a relatively small estate that mostly transfers real property, probate of the will through traditional avenues may not be necessary. A probate of the will as a Muniment of Title may be a more cost effective approach.

What is a Muniment of Title? When filing a Will for Probate as Muniment of Title, the court will make a determination that the Will is valid, in addition because the estate is relatively small and straightforward, you are notifying the court that no other action is needed on the estate. In order to transfer the property to the heirs, the Order Admitting the Will as Muniment of Title signed by the judge and a copy of the Will is filed in the property records of the county where the property is located.

Inheritance without a Will:

If you have inherited property from an individual that has passed without a will, an affidavit of heirship may be the appropriate method for transferring the property of the decedent into your name. An affidavit of heirship is a document that states the family history of the decedent, designates the living heirs of the decedent, and provides pertinent information in regards to the decedents assets. This document must be signed by all the living heirs of the decedent and filed in the property records of the county where the property is located.

Transferring property after an inheritance can be a confusing process, consult with an attorney to explore your options and to insure your property rights are being protected.

Attorney Krystin Collins is a native of the Acres Homes Community. She is a graduate of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law and has been a licensed attorney since 2009. Her primary practice areas are criminal defense, civil litigation, personal injury, estate planning, and divorce. She may be contacted at 713-775-0332 or krystin.collins@gmail.com.

