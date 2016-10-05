Understanding the Law: Felons Right to Vote

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Convicted felons face several challenges such as finding suitable employment, a place to live, or the overall burden of being labeled a convicted felon for the rest of their lives. With all the recent controversy flooding the media concerning police shootings, the state of minority communities in America, an ineffective justice system and the upcoming elections, many of us cannot wait to cast our ball

ots in both the local and presidential elections. Many individuals who have been convicted of a felony are under the impression that their voice will never be heard because they do not have the right to vote. This is actually a common misconception among felons, in Texas felons do have a right to vote once they have completed their incarceration, parole, or probation term. When is a Convicted Felon able to Vote? Incarceration: If a felon has been convicted of a crime and is currently incarcerated he does not have the right to vote, unless that person is awaiting an appeal. For instance, if a person is convicted of aggravated robbery and awaiting appeal, they still have the right to vote. If all the appeals have been exhausted and they areincarcerated, they lose the right to vote and regain it once they have completed their term of incarceration and/or parole. Parole: If an individual is currently on parole for a felony conviction, that person will not be able to vote until they have completed their parole. Deferred Adjudication/Probation: If a convicted felon is sentenced to probation as their punishment, they do not have the right to vote until they have completed probation. Deferred adjudication is not considered a final conviction, so an individual that is on felony deferred adjudication still retains their right to vote. The right to vote is one of the most essential rights in changing the direction of our country, states, and local communities. If you are a convicted felon, and have completed your term of incarceration, parole, or probation, let your voice be heard and exercise your right to vote. Attorney Krystin Collins is a native of the Acres Homes Community. She is a graduate of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law and has been a licensed attorney since 2009. Her primary practice areas are criminal defense, civil litigation, personal injury, estate planning, and divorce. She may be contacted at 713-775-0332 or krystin.collins@gmail.com.

