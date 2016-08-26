Understanding the Law: Evictions

Are you a landlord? Has your renter failed to pay rent in a timely manner or violated the terms of their lease? If the answer to both of these questions is yes, then you are afforded recourse under Texas law. The law affords landlords the right to evict tenants that have failed to comply with the terms of their lease. To successfully evict a tenant, a landlord must adhere to the guidelines of the Texas Property Code Chapter 24, titled “Forcible Entry and Detainer”.

STEPS TO EVICTING A TENANT

Notice to Vacate: In order to initiate the eviction process, you must deliver a written notice to vacate to the tenant before filing an eviction suit with the court. Under most circumstances, a tenant can be given 3 days to vacate before filing an eviction suit. Review the terms of the Residential Lease Agreement in addition to the Texas Property Code to determine the number of days you must give your tenant to vacate prior to initiating the eviction suit.

Delivery of Notice to Vacate: Once you have determined the number of days you must give your tenant prior to initiating the eviction suit, you must deliver the notice to vacate as proscribed by the law. Absent special circumstances, a notice to vacate is usually delivered either in person, by mail, or by posting at the premises in question.

Personal Delivery: Notice in person may be by personal delivery to the tenant or any person residing at the premises who is 16 years of age or older or personal delivery to the premises and affixing the notice to the inside of the main entry door.

Mail: Notice by mail may be by regular mail, by registered mail, or by certified mail, return receipt requested, to the premises in question.

Posting: Notice by posting is carried out by the landlord affixing the notice to vacate on the inside of the entry door of rental property. Notice may also be posted on the outside of the door (see Texas Property Code Chapter 24, Section F-1).

To cover your bases, keep copies of the notice to vacate. In the event you have to file an eviction suit, you will have to provide a copy of the notice to vacate to the judge. In addition, when delivering the notice to vacate in person, keep note of who the notice was delivered to and the time the notice was delivered.

Filing Suit: If the tenant fails to adhere to the notice to vacate and move out by the deadline in the notice, the landlord must file an eviction suit with the Justice of the Peace (JP) court in the precinct in which the property is located. You must then wait on your hearing date to present your case to a judge. You cannot remove the tenant or the tenant’s property until the eviction process is completed.

Eviction Hearing: On the day of your eviction hearing you and the tenant will present evidence to the judge. For example, if your tenant has failed to pay rent, be ready to state the specific instances rent was not paid and the specific amount owed. If the judge finds in your favor, the tenant is given a certain amount of days to vacate. Both the landlord and the tenant have a right to appeal the judge’s decision.

Writ of Attachment: If the tenant fails to vacate within the time proscribed by the judge you must file a writ of possession with the court. A writ of possession gives a constable the authority to remove the tenant from the premises. The constable will post a 24-hour notice on the front door of the rental property before executing the writ of possession. If the writ of possession is executed, the constable will remove the tenant and the tenant’s personal property from the premises.

