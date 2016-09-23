Understanding the Law: Car Accident with an Uninsured Driver

Sharing is caring! Facebook

The aftermath of a car accident can be very expensive. Medical bills resulting from the accident must be paid, lost wages need to be reimbursed, and the vehicles involved must be repaired. Navigating the insurance claims process can be stressful enough, but imagine getting into a car accident with a driver with no car insurance. If a driver responsible for a car accident has no car insurance, the other drivers involved are left with limited options for recovery. There are ways to protect yourself if you find yourself in this predicament.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UM/UIM) -Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist coverage protects drivers when they are involved in an accident with a motorist with no insurance or not enough insurance. There are two types: bodily injury and property damage. Bodily injury pays for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and disability. Property damage pays for auto repairs.

PIP Insurance – PIP Insurance also referred to as Personal Injury Protection is additional insurance coverage that is offered when purchasing auto liability insurance. PIP covers a portion of your medical bills and lost wages resulting from an accident; allowing drivers recourse if they are involved in an accident with an uninsured driver.



Medical Payments Coverage –Medical Payments coverage will reimburse medical expenses incurred as a result of a car accident, but this type of coverage differs from PIP insurance because it does not cover lost wages.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage –Rental Reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired.

Towing and Labor Coverage –Towing and Labor coverage pays for the cost of towing your vehicle if your vehicle can not be driven after an accident.

When purchasing auto liability insurance you have the option to purchase the additional types of coverage listed above. Be proactive and have protection in place if you are involved in an accident with an uninsured motorist.

Attorney Krystin Collins is a native of the Acres Homes Community. She is a graduate of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law and has been a licensed attorney since 2009. Her primary practice areas are criminal defense, civil litigation, personal injury, estate planning, and divorce. She may be contacted at 713-775-0332 or krystin.collins@gmail.com.

