Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Dr. Charles McClelland or shall I say the “Magic Man”, Dr. McClelland took over as the Athletic Director of Prairie View A&M Athletic Department in 2001. Prairie View was once considered the laughing stock of the SWAC (Southwestern Athletics Conference).

Dr. McClelland served as the A.D for seven years in which he took the schools eighteen athletics program to higher levels in academics, scholarships, and graduation rate for student athletics and a very competitive athletic program. The program received the school’s first ever CD Henry Award symbolic of excellence among the SWACs male sponsored sports. He also finished third for the Barbara Jacket-Sadie Magee Award, symbolic of overall excellence among female sponsored sports. In 2006-2007 the Prairie View athletics program finished in second place for the Dr. James Frank Commissioner Award, symbolic of overall excellence among all its sponsored sports. The second and third place finishes was the highest finishes in each category in 16 years. Dr. McClelland worked magic when he received over a million dollars in corporate sponsorships to help the Athletics program he also collected numerous donation for the women soccer program and a new football practice facility.

In 2008 Dr. McClelland took over the second HBU also located in the Houston area. When Dr. McClelland started the job at TSU he took off running he negotiated 3.5 million dollars for the school’s athletic program which was dividend within the school’s 16 programs. He also helped with improving the facilities with a remodeled basketball court at the school’s HPE arena. The track and women soccer fields located at Alexander Durley stadium where also refurbished. They now have one of the best track surfaces in the country. Dr McClelland went above and beyond when he negotiated a contract for the team to play at the BBVA Compass stadium the home of the Houston Dynamo a state of the art facilities the past few years.

TSU athletics department has made big strides, the graduating percentage increased from 29% to 50% under Dr. McClelland. The athletics department has won numerous championships in the SWAC in baseball both men and women baseball, softball, volleyball. The men track and field for 2014 & 2015 was the most historic year in the history of the program,6 winning championships and also receiving the CD Henry Award for best male sports programs for the first time in the school’s history. The men’s team also won 30 games for the first time in history. Dr. McClelland also went on to negotiate the first TV deal of the school’s history at root sports. He was named one of the 29 winners of Astro Turf Athletics, director of the year award in 2007.He was selected as the FCS football championship subdivision west award winner he was the first Athletic Director from the SWAC to receive this award. I had the pleasure of having a sit down interview session with Dr. McClelland.

Q: Where did you grow up and did you play sports?

A: I grew up in Jackson Mississippi where I attended Calloway High School, and yes I did play sports I played basketball.

Q: Did you earn a scholarship in basketball?

A: No, (smiling) I wasn’t that good, but I did receive an academic scholarship to Prairie View A&M

Q: Where you good enough to walk on at Prairie View since the team wasn’t that good?

A: I tried to walk on and play basketball but the program was cancelled for having losing record for years.

Q: What did you do after graduating from PV?

A: I took a job as staff accountant, I coached the golf team for one year and I also did color commentary for men and women basketball and football

Q: What made you want to be the Athletics Director?

A: I had a major role in the athletics committee when the school was granted permission to go forward with its athletics program.

A: How did you feel when you got the job?

A: It was a very bad job that nobody wanted, the few that had it before me either got fired or quit. I was offered the job but wasn’t sure I was going to take it so I reached out to my father for advice. After talking to my father I decided to accept the job.

Q: Why did you take the job if it was so bad?

A: I wanted the challenge of turning the program around I like challenges I took the job wanting to win at least one championship, in which we did two years into the program

Q: How where you accepted by your peers?

A: Most of them didn’t want me to have the job. I remember an Alumni from Lufkin went out of his way to try to get me out he was so upset because I was the youngest Athletics Director at the time a lot of people didn’t have confidence in me. I was determined to prove them wrong.

Q: How did you feel when you won your first C.D. Henry award?

A: I was very excited because a lot of people thought I would fail and I had to earn the support of my peers. I won a championship in my second year, I built the scholarship program through financial aid and through smaller sports to finance bigger sports.

Q: What kind of help did you have turning the program around?

A: My biggest help came from the relationships built with my staff and coaches I had to fire people whom I had good relationships with which made my job that much harder because I wasn’t afraid of making changes when I needed to make them.

Q: What would you say was your biggest accomplishment?

A: From a global standpoint it would be turning the program around. I remember going to Popeye’s with some of our players and coaches and one of the employees asked where we apart of PV A&M, I said yes and he started laughing saying how bad our program was. That motivated me to work harder because I took it to heart. And when we won the 18 championships I would say that was my biggest accomplishment because my goal was to win one.

Q: What made you take the job at TSU?

A: I really didn’t want to leave Prairie View but Texas Southern was a bigger market and they gave me a bigger budget to work with. I had a better chance to advance in a bigger market on a bigger level at the time it was a good career move for me and I wanted the challenge of turning another program around.

A: Do you have any regrets for leaving PV?

A: No, I would do it all over again I was welcomed with open arms and everyone was very supportive. They treated me with so much class and respect I would say it was my best career move.

Q: Did you lose any friends?

A: Yes I did, one of my closest friends. But there were a lot of them that supported me.

Q: How did you feel when you sat on the opposite side for your first Labor Day classic game against PV and lost the game?

A: I was angry, I really wanted to win. I was criticized heavily, a lot of the PV alumni wanted me to fail, I stayed made for about three years.

Q: Why did you negotiate a deal with BBVA stadium instead of a campus stadium?

A: The infrastructure was not right on campus, it just wouldn’t work at the time. It would have taken a lot of money we get 100% of the profit for our game so I think it was a great move for the university.

Q: How do you feel about your current success?

A: I’m truly over joyed I never doubted what we could accomplish. I have a lot of support I believe in myself and I’m am most proud of our graduation rate.

Q: This was a good year for TSU sports, which one of your teams are you most proud of?

A: I expected for all of our programs to do well, our women basketball team was special it was their first tournament. Although I don’t think this was our best women team, the best team was the team from 2015 the team I suspended for fighting, I think that team could have done something special. Our women golf has been finishing in second place the last few years, they finished first and is going to the tournament for the first time in history. I expected the softball team to do well they are a very good team.

Q: What can we expect next from your program?

A: Success, a winning attitude, I want to be able to compete on a national level, a football championship and a steady increase in our academics.

Dr. McClelland has really worked magic for two HBUs in one city. He has really earned the name the “Magic Man” in the Houston area.

By: Jermaine Hayter

Comments

comments