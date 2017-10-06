Sharing is caring! Facebook

TWEF Honors “Moguls in Media” During Intercultural Financial and Leadership Summit

Reception Gala, October 13th, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Univision 45 “Uforia Lounge” 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Reception Gala celebrating TWEF’s 15 years of Serving Local & Global Communities with live entertainment, food and remarkable networking opportunities.

Awards will be presented to national & global media personalities: David Loving, Univision; Willard Jackson, EBONY Magazine; D’Artagnan Bebel, Fox TV; Judy Foston-Stanford, Foston International Communications; Jacquelyn Aluotto, FUBU TV and Pamela B. McKay, Radio One Houston

