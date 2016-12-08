TV Personality & Entrepreneur Rasheeda Frost announced Keynote Speaker for ” Women Inspiring Women” Summit- Atlanta Edition

Sharing is caring! Facebook

ATLANTA, Ga. – Spring 2017 will welcome the Atlanta edition of “Women Inspiring Women,” presented by Gwennetta Wright. The unique women’s empowerment event is designed to offer a roadmap for those seeking direction, and equip all attendees for success. The event, which includes a red carpet and brunch, brings together a panel of leaders in business, beauty, entertainment and more to share insights, encouragement and advice. Atlanta-based rapper, entrepreneur and “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Rasheeda will serve as Keynote Speaker.

Rasheeda first emerged onto the Atlanta hip-hop scene as a teenager and launched her solo career in 2000. Since then, she’s leveraged her platform and influence as an artist to create a burgeoning empire, including a music label, cosmetics line and the popular boutique Pressed, located within Atlanta’s famed Phipps Plaza. In addition to Rasheeda’s role on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” she has also been featured in other primetime favorites, including Fox’s Rosewood. Rasheeda, will share with attendees her ups and downs on her journey to the top, and how she turned obstacles into opportunities.

“Spring is a time of renewal and this event is an amazing source for inspiration to help women embark on a new path, recommit to old goals and overcome any hurdles or roadblocks that stand in their way,” said Gwennetta Wright, who will serve as the presenter “Our hope is that the women who attend the event will take what they learn and build stronger careers, businesses and communities, as well as empower other women who aspire to make a greater impact.”

Wright is the founder of Xpert Tax Service, Xpert Business Solution, LLC, and the chief executive officer of Reach 4 Your Dreamz, Inc. She has earned numerous awards for her contribution to the finance and real estate industries, and has dedicated much of her time and talents to philanthropy, mentoring and spotlighting social issues. Her book, “Entrepreneurship the Wright Way,” helps readers to understand the importance of hard work and service when it comes to success. She’ll share insights from her book and from her personal journey during the “Women Inspiring Women” event.

The inaugural “Women Inspiring Women” panel took place in Houston in the fall of 2016 as part of the Destiny Empowerment Seminar. The concept was birthed by Velma Trayham, an industry leading Marketing and Public Relations expert, author and speaker and founder of ThinkZILLA PR & Consulting.

“The first panel was a huge success and I’m excited to have Gwennetta Wright present the summit to the Atlanta market,” said Trayham. “Our vision is to inspire and encourage women from all walks of life to step into their purpose.”

“Women Inspiring Women” will take place on March 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.at the Loft at Castleberry Hill. The speaker lineup will be announced in the coming month. Tickets start at $85 and will be available via Eventbrite.com. Vendor experiences are available starting at $200.

