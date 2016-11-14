Turtle Power: Meet the Composer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MR. SBASTIAN EVANS II BY: LaToya Hamer & Chandra Jarmon

“If you don’t know, now you know” — Biggie Smalls.

Meet Sebatstian Evans aka “Donatello”. Sebastian is the musical genius (kung fu ninja) kicking and punching out the symphonic tracks for the cartoon series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! He took a sip of the green ooze at an early age, on his long musical journey to be the musical embodiment of the cartoon franchise. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you may have noticed, demonstrates a survival of African musical traditions. Delve into the past, and you will find out how classical musical instruments and sounds used by Evans to create the backdrop beats of the Turtles, are African in origin. Learn how the Moors of northern Africa, traveled to Europe spreading harmonic melodies, culture and art. The harp and the horn are examples of those instruments born of Africa that would later become the piano and the trumpet. That’s just the tipping point of our musical ancestry still with us today in American popular culture.

But now, lets jump straight into our interview, April O’ Neil style with Evans, and catch up with the masterful genius to share his insights and journey on the road to inspire the next generation of artists.

(AANI) 1. Have you always had a passion for music, and at what point did you discover composing music was the avenue to express your creativity?

(S.E.) I’ve always had a passion for music, according to my parents. They remember me as a toddler humming commercial jingles and TV show theme songs constantly. I’d also hum background music motifs of movies while I was watching them. I really became annoying when I learned to whistle. My elementary school friends came to know me as a human jukebox of TV show theme songs. I don’t know if that proves that I was passionate about music or that my parents let me watch too much TV, but, for the sake of this interview, let’s go with the former. It wasn’t until my dad took me to see “Return of the Jedi” when I was about 7 that I understood that this was a career that you could do for a living.

(AANI) 2. What’s a fear you constantly work to overcome that yields towards your success in this industry?

(S.E.)As a composer, my job is to bury myself in my studio and create. While I do enjoy this isolation at times, it can also draw me away from the other aspects of the industry that involve getting out and networking. I suppose what I fear is not finding the time to do both effectively. Finding the proper balance can be challenging to achieve, but it’s ultimately one of the most important tools for success.

(AANI) 3. What has been your greatest sense of achievement in your musical career?

(S.E.) I guess my greatest sense of achievement is that I have a career in music at all. The competition for work can be pretty stiff. It’s hard to stand out in a sea of talented, driven composers – some of whom are just as good, if not better than I am. I’m just grateful that I get to wake up everyday and do what I love most for a living.

(AANI) 4. In what ways have you evolved musically since starting your career? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now musically?

(S.E.) Composing music for a visual medium really forces you to evolve in many ways. I’ve gotten better at knowing the limitations of my equipment and manipulating instruments to replicate what I’m creating in my mind. I’ve gotten a whole lot better at mixing. I’m much more confident at delivering for a deadline. I’ve also learned how powerful subtleness can be in conveying emotion or leading the audience in a scene.

In 10 years I hope to be one of the “go to” composers in the industry like Jeff Beal, Bear McCreary, or even Thomas Newman. That may be a bit presumptuous but I don’t see any point in limiting future potential.

(AANI) 5. What inspires your sound?

(S.E.) My inspiration usually comes from the project I’m working on. The story, character relationships and environment really inform the direction of how the score will sound. I will say that growing up listening to hip-hop as well as classical music has deeply influenced my work, and I feel it gives my sound a unique spin in that aspect.

(AANI) 6. What advice would you offer to upcoming musicians and composers looking to create for film/TV, but don’t know where to start? Do they need to move to LA?

(S.E.) Well, I’d definitely recommend moving to where the jobs are. A lot of being a composer in the entertainment industry revolves around networking and relationships, just like anything else. But before doing that, I’d recommend learning the fundamentals of music theory and instrumentation. It also wouldn’t hurt to become fairly proficient in an instrument. I believe a firm grasp of these 3 things will give you a great head start on your path.

(AANI) 7. What one piece of advice that has been pivotal to your success do you wish you had known sooner?

(S.E.) Besides don’t write/record on the same drive your samples are stored? Man, I learned that the hard way when I got my first setup, and I DEFINITELY wish I knew it sooner. Other than that, I guess don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through in what you make. Chances are, that’s what got you working in the first place. I wish I knew that sooner. When I moved to LA, I spent a lot of time and energy trying to prove through demos that I could duplicate all these styles of established composers. It wasn’t until I put together a demo of stuff that was just me that I really started to get some traction.

(AANI) 8. When it’s said and done, what names would you like to share a space with in the hall of musical composers?

(S.E.) If there’s ever a hall dedicated to composers somewhere, and I receive the honor of my name being thrown into said hall, who ever I’m sharing it with is fine by me. All of them!

(AANI) 9. Do you have any upcoming projects you’d like to share? Special events or upcoming performances?

(S.E.) Well, new episodes of TMNT begin airing on Nickelodeon November 6th at 9am. The next string of episodes is awesome and pretty intense. Other than that, people can keep an eye on what I’m doing on my Facebook and Twitter pages. People can also check out some of my TMNT score tracks on Soundcloud.

Soundcloud link

https://soundcloud.com/user-726764988/sets/nickelodeons-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-mp3/s-QpKfA

Facebook link

https://www.facebook.com/SEvansComposer/

Twitter link

https://twitter.com/SEvansComposer

(AANI) 10. What are your challenges as an African American tapping into the industry of composing for film/TV?

(S.E.) Actually, I have not had any specific challenges that I’m aware of being African American. Not in the industry, at least. I’ve never felt judged or treated differently because of the color of my skin in any way. I’ll admit that growing up as a kid and learning that almost every classical composer you’re into happens to be white is a little intimidating, considering the inequalities built into our society. I imagine that same tinge of intimidation exists for women, as well. Most composers are also men. But yeah, no one cares.

(AANI) 11. How did you prepare to compose for TMNT?

(S.E.) Well, I did go back and watch all the old TMNT movies. I also revisited some of the old TMNT cartoon episodes. I had a lot of conversations and meetings with Ciro Nieli (executive producer), who is a genius, by the way. He really understands and loves the TMNT franchise thoroughly. His emphasis on the family, brotherhood and devotion themes inherent of the Turtles franchise really pointed me in the right direction.

(AANI) 12. If you were a Ninja Turtle which one would you be?

(S.E.) Donatello, definitely. He’s awkward, nerdy and finds interest in things that no one else cares about.

(AANI) 13. Which TMNT movies are your favorites: Old school or reboot?

(S.E.) My favorite is the 1st TMNT movie. Still! Maybe it’s because I used to watch it over and over again as a kid. My kids watch the 1st reboot “TMNT (2014)” over and over again.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews