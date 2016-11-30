Turning from anger to success: Amari Harrison shares her HCDE Highpoint East story

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Highpoint East student Amari Harrison gives her farewell thanks to staff. (left) Mercedes Love, assistant principal, Marion Cooksey, principal and Garland Greene, transition specialist are the mentors who have made her a successful person, she says.

Amari Harrison’s favorite colors are pink and blue, but there were days when the 17-year-old only saw red. Temper outbursts brought on by her brother’s death plagued her school history.

“I had built up anger released toward everyday strangers,” she said, remembering those times.

Harrison is all smiles two days before she returns to her home school in Humble, and “excited” is her new favorite word. Her graduation date in May is etched in her checks-and-balances along with the credits she has gained from Highpoint East, her eight-month, transitional school.

Highpoint East is Harris County Department of Education’s alternative school for troubled youth. Highpoint East uses a multi-pronged approach to helping students get back on track and return to their home districts to graduate. A low student-to-teacher ratio along with a personalized plan for social and academic reform helps students become successful.

“What makes it different here are the teachers,” she said. “They put a lot of effort and work into you so you can be a better person.”

At Highpoint, rules and regulations are rewarded with a point system that reinforces good behavior and adherence to academics. Emphasis is placed on improved social skills.

Eleven districts in greater Houston contract to send students to this special school. Students have a history of unruliness when they arrive, but a sweep of the classrooms with 15 to 1 student-to-teacher ratios shows focused students working to achieve their goals.

Each morning, buses from neighboring school districts drop off students from their middle and high schools as the school services students in grades 6-12.

Harrison is a student that Highpoint transition specialist Garland Greene calls: “receptive to those whom she believes cares.”

“She’s a listener and is committed to being successful—the type of person that, even though she makes mistakes, she knows she can turn herself around,” Greene said.

Harrison points to her grandmother, Alice Scott, as her role model in life.

“I aspire to be like her,” she said. “She’s a two-time cancer survivor from colon and breast cancer and she’s done everything for me.”

The senior who wants to be a physical therapist is admittedly a survivor herself. When she walks across the stage in May at her high school in Humble ISD, she visualizes making her family happy.

“I tell other kids to pray on it and when they have problems, go to counseling,” she said. “Some things that make you mad are not worth the trouble, so just walk away.”

