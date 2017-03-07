Sharing is caring! Facebook

(Washington, DC)–On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Congressman Al Green (TX-09) released the following statement:

“Trumped-up wiretapping charges against President Obama are more about fear and intimidation than distractive accusations. This nonsensical effort to frame President Obama sends a very clear message to all that our President can and will (without presenting necessary credible evidence) use the bully pulpit to harm anyone. Our President’s mean-spirited behavior will cause persons with legitimate critiques of his actions to not only pause but also cease and desist. These accusations will cause some legislators and administrators to act out of fear of the President rather than respect for the President. Fear and intimidation may trump good administration and meaningful legislation. The use of the presidential bully pulpit is commonplace in a great nation. However, to have a President who is an unbridled bully using the ultimate pulpit has no place in our great nation. Hence, we must answer the critical question: Are we witnessing a President using the bully pulpit or a President who is a bully with a pulpit? While fear of our President won’t engender a better democracy, it will likely engender less democracy. Lastly, although the ostensible target of these trumped-up charges is President Obama, the actual victim will be American democracy should this ignoble charade succeed.”

