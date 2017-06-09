Sharing is caring! Facebook

Jackson Lee: “The House Judiciary Committee is the only entity that has the power to address the inappropriate behavior of the President of the United States as it relates to abuse of power and possible obstruction of justice. Where is the courage of the Republicans to hold these hearings?”

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committees on Homeland Security and Judiciary, and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations issued the following statement about the President’s purported willingness to testify under oath in regards to the Russia investigation:

“For weeks, Mr. Trump has played coy with the American people over the question of whether he has tape recordings of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. After stating that he would soon clear things up, the President continued the charade at a news conference this afternoon.

“The President has also called Mr. Comey a ‘liar’ and asserted that he perjured himself when he testified under oath before the Senate Intelligence Committee. It is now time for Trump to put up or shut up. If he has tapes, he should produce them. If not, he should come clean about it.

“If the President is serious about testifying under oath, the House Judiciary Committee is the forum that has the authority to address the President’s possible abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Further, in light of Mr. Comey’s testimony, the Judiciary Committee should summon Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Acting Director of the FBI to appear before the Committee in open session.

“The Judiciary Committee must do its job. And do it now. It is time for the media to focus on the Committee with the appropriate jurisdictional authority and ask the question; ‘why are Republicans stalling and avoiding holding these hearings?’”

###

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is a Democrat from Texas’s 18th Congressional District. She is a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and is a Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

