One White House adviser said the commission had gone “off the rails”
It had been beset with controversy since its inception
Trump has claimed without evidence that widespread voter fraud has taken place to his detriment
(CNN)President Donald Trump dissolved his much-touted voter fraud commission on Wednesday, attributing the step to various states’ refusal to participate in the board, which was criticized as a misguided step to solve a practically non-existent problem.
“Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D.,” Trump said in a Thursday morning tweet.
Source: https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2018/01/03/politics/presidential-election-commission/index.html