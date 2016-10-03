Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

Two Roads to Travel

Trump and Clinton Presidential Battle Showcases Nationalism vs Globalism

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could…

… I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

The Road Not Taken, 1916 poem – Robert Louis Stevenson

America is at a crossroads where the next President could determine the future direction of its 245 million residents for the next 100 years.

On November 8, the voters will select either Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald J. Trump as the next President and give them the keys to the White House and the power to influence the world.

Voters are standing at a crossroads and will take a path that will take us down a road that will lead us down a pathway into Nationalism or Globalism.

For African-Americans, the path is likely to affect our employment hopes, our education and career prospects and our economic power as a people. It, will also influence how we look at the Supreme Court, Immigration, the Right-to-Life, Criminal Justice, Cultural History and Heritage and personal freedoms.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, Nationalism is an extreme form of patriotism, especially marked by a feeling of superiority over other countries. It is a focus on or advocacy of political independence for a particular country. It simply means advancing political policies that protect the integrity of American economics, Americans and the basic historical and constitutional principles that secure freedoms.

Globalism is a movement that advocates the interpretation or planning of economic and foreign policy in relation to events and developments throughout the world.

Globalism has infiltrated every aspect of American life and dominates every facet of American life and ties the country’s economy and future fate with other nations and allied governments in the world.

There are extreme differences between the two ideas with each emphasizing separate agendas that impact rewards and consequences for African-Americans.

Robert W. Merry, political editor of The National Interest and the author of books on American history and foreign policy, breaks down Trump and Clinton and how the two ideas fit into their visions for the future of America.

Donald Trump – Nationalist

IMMIGRATION-

Nationalists believe that any true nation must have clearly defined and protected borders. They also believe that their nation’s cultural heritage is sacred and needs to be protected, whereas mass immigration from far-flung lands could undermine the national commitment to that heritage.

“We have to have strong borders. We have to keep the drugs out of our country. We are — right now, we’re getting the drugs, they’re getting the cash. We need strong borders. We need absolute — we cannot give amnesty.

Now, I want to build the wall. We need the wall. And the Border Patrol, ICE, they all want the wall. We stop the drugs. We shore up the border. One of my first acts will be to get all of the drug lords, all of the bad ones — we have some bad, bad people in this country that have to go out. We’re going to get them out; we’re going to secure the border. And once the border is secured, at a later date, we’ll make a determination as to the rest. But we have some bad hombres here, and we’re going to get them out.”

Trump believes that immigration system must be reformed, illegals deported and a border wall built on the southern border to tighten control and access to America.

FOREIGN POLICY

Trump and Nationalists believe only in the fate of America. They don’t care about dominating world events. Nationalists, want their country in this case the United States to be powerful, with plenty of military reach, but mostly to protect America and her national interests. The fundamental question when foreign adventures are proposed is whether the national interest justifies the use of American blood and military force.

TRADE

Trump and Nationalists focus is on the American business interests, American jobs and citizens whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the “closing” of American companies and the moving of American businesses out of the United States to Mexico, China and other countries. The decline in states has sparked protectionism and a rise in nationalism among voters who feel the economic future is bleak both for Africa- Americans and Whites.

Hillary Clinton – Globalist

Clinton and Globalists promote open borders and don’t care about drawing border boundaries.

They believe the nation-state like the United States is obsolete and a relic of the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, which recognizes co-existing nation states. Globalists reject that idea of maintaining the United States in favor of a union and linking with other countries and states in the world.

In a release from Wikileaks that was revealed by Fox News analyst Chris Wallace during the third presidential debate, it was reported that Clinton told Brazilian bankers in a speech, “My dream is a hemispheric common market with open trade and open borders.” The Brazilian bank allegedly paid Clinton $225,000 for the speech.

A nation without borders with information, money, goods and people traveling the globe without much regard to traditional concepts of nationhood or borders.

According to Merry, Globalists are part of the bulk of the nation’s elite institutions—the media, colleges and universities, big corporations, banks and finance institutions, Hollywood, academic think tanks and and some charitable foundations.

None of these groups have served the African-American community well or sought to improve the economic situation or employment conditions in the Black community.

Clinton supports the free flow of goods and people into the United States and opening borders in the name of peace and progress and humanitarian concerns.

IMMIGRATION

Clinton recently shared her positions on open borders and immigration stating the following:

“I don’t want to rip families apart. I don’t want to be sending parents away from children. I don’t want to see the deportation force that Donald has talked about in action in our country.”

“We have 11 million undocumented people. They have 4 million American citizen children, 15 million people. He said as recently as a few weeks ago in Phoenix that every undocumented person would be subject to deportation. Now, here’s what that means. It means you would have to have a massive law enforcement presence, where law enforcement officers would be going school to school, home to home, business to business, rounding up people who are undocumented. And we would then have to put them on trains, on buses to get them out of our country.”

“I think that is an idea that is not in keeping with who we are as a nation. I think it’s an idea that would rip our country apart.”

“I have been for border security for years. I voted for border security in the United States Senate. And my comprehensive immigration reform plan of course includes border security. But I want to put our resources where I think they’re most needed: Getting rid of any violent person. Anybody who should be deported, we should deport them.”

FOREIGN POLICY

Clinton and Globalists are motivated by humanitarian impulses. For them, the rights and well-being of the world’s people supersedes the rights and well-being of the American people and America’s interest.

In describing and understanding Clinton and Globalism, Merry notes the words of Robert D. Kaplan, stating that he has observed, the liberal embrace of universal principles as foreign-policy guidance “leads to a pacifist strain…when it comes to defending our hard-core national interest, and an aggressive strain when it comes to defending human rights.” In other words, Clinton and globalists are more apt to be passionate about human rights and use diplomacy and peace talks over raising arms in war with other nations.

TRADE

Clinton and Globalists salute the free flow of goods across open national borders on the theory that this will foster ever greater global commerce and benefit of all peoples of all nations and promote “globally integrated free-market capitalism.”

Other key important issues that will determine the kind of America we will live include:



SUPREME COURT:

Clinton:

“And I feel strongly that the Supreme Court needs to stand on the side of the American people, not on the side of the powerful corporations and the wealthy. For me, that means that we need a Supreme Court that will stand up on behalf of women’s rights, on behalf of the rights of the LGBT community, that will stand up and say no to Citizens United, a decision that has undermined the election system in our country because of the way it permits dark, unaccountable money to come into our electoral system.

I have major disagreements with my opponent about these issues and others that will be before the Supreme Court. But I feel that at this point in our country’s history, it is important that we not reverse marriage equality, that we not reverse Roe v. Wade, that we stand up against Citizens United, we stand up for the rights of people in the workplace, that we stand up and basically say: The Supreme Court should represent all of us.” Source – Third Presidential Debate

Trump:

“We need a Supreme Court that in my opinion is going to uphold the Second Amendment, and all amendments, but the Second Amendment, which is under absolute siege. I believe if my opponent should win this race, which I truly don’t think will happen, we will have a Second Amendment which will be a very, very small replica of what it is right now. But I feel that it’s absolutely important that we uphold, because of the fact that it is under such trauma.”

“I feel that the justices that I am going to appoint — and I’ve named 20 of them — the justices that I’m going to appoint will be pro-life. They will have a conservative bent. They will be protecting the Second Amendment. They are great scholars in all cases, and they’re people of tremendous respect. They will interpret the Constitution the way the founders wanted it interpreted. And I believe that’s very, very important.”

“I don’t think we should have justices appointed that decide what they want to hear. It’s all about the Constitution of — of — and so important, the Constitution the way it was meant to be. And those are the people that I will appoint.”

Economy and Jobs

Clinton:

“So my plan is based on growing the economy, giving middle class families many more opportunities. I want us to have the biggest jobs program since World War II. Jobs in infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. I think we can compete with high wage countries and I believe we should. New jobs in clean energy. Not only to fight climate change, which is a serious problem but to create new opportunities and new businesses. I want us to do more to help small business, that’s where two-thirds of the new jobs are going to come from. I want to us raise the national minimum wage because people who work full time should not still be in poverty. And I sure do want to make sure women get equal pay for the work we do. I feel strongly that we have to have an education system that starts with preschool and goes through college. That’s why I want more technical education and community colleges, real apprenticeships to prepare young peel for the jobs of the future. I want to make college debt-free and for families making less than $125,000, you will not get a tuition bill from a public college or a university if the plan that I worked on with Bernie Sanders is enacted.” …So I do have investments. Investments in new jobs, investments in education, skill training, and the opportunities for people to get ahead and stay ahead. That’s the kind of approach that will work.”

Trump:

“We’re going to negotiate trade deals. We’re going to have a lot of free trade. The jobs are being sucked out of our economy. You look at the places I just left. You go to Pennsylvania, you go to Ohio, you go to Florida, you go to any of them. You go to upstate New York. Our jobs have fled to Mexico and other places. We’re bringing our jobs back. I’m going to renegotiate NAFTA. And if I can’t make a great deal, then we’re going to terminate NAFTA and we’re going to create new deals. We’re going to have trade but we’re going to terminate it. We’re going on make a great trade deal. If we can’t, we’re going to go our separate way because it has been a disaster. We’re going to cut taxes massively. We’re going to cut business taxes massively. They’re going to start hiring people we’re going to bring the $2.5 trillion that’s offshore back into the country. We are going to start the engine rolling again because right now, our country is dying. At 1% GDP.”

:We’re taking back jobs. We’re not going to let our companies be raided by other countries where we lose all our jobs. We don’t make our product anymore. It’s very sad, but I am going to create a… the kind of a country that we were from the standpoint of industry. We used to be there.”

Right-to-Life vs Abortion/Woman Right-to-Choose

CLINTON: “Well, I strongly support Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a constitutional right to a woman to make the most intimate, most difficult, in many cases, decisions about her health care that one can imagine. And in this case, it’s not only about Roe v. Wade. It is about what’s happening right now in America .So many states are putting very stringent regulations on women that block them from exercising that choice to the extent that they are defunding Planned Parenthood, which, of course, provides all kinds of cancer screenings and other benefits for women in our country… I will defend Roe v. Wade, and I will defend women’s rights to make their own health care decisions… The government has no business in the decisions that women make with their families in accordance with their faith, with medical advice. And I will stand up for that right..”

On this issue of late-term, partial-birth abortions

TRUMP: “Well, I think it’s terrible. If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby.

Now, you can say that that’s OK and Hillary can say that that’s OK. But it’s not OK with me, because based on what she’s saying, and based on where she’s going, and where she’s been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month on the final day. And that’s not acceptable.”

Gun Rights and Second Amendment

Trump:

“… Chicago, which has the toughest gun laws in the United States, probably you could say by far, they have more gun violence than any other city. So we have the toughest laws and you have tremendous gun violence. I am a very strong supporter of the second amendment. We are going to appoint justices, this is the best way to help the second amendment. We are going to appoint justices that will feel very strongly about the second amendment. That will not do damage to the second amendment.”

Clinton:

“I was upset because unfortunately, dozens of toddlers injure themselves, even kill people with guns because unfortunately, not everyone who has loaded guns in their homes takes appropriate precautions. But there is no doubt that I respect the second amendment. That I also believe there is an individual right to bear arms. That is not in conflict with sensible, common sense regulation. …what I would like to see is for people to come together and say, of course we’re going to protect and defend the second amendment. But we’re going to do it in a way that tries to save some of these 33,000 lives that we lose every year.”

Medical/Medicare/Social Security

Trump

“Replace the disaster known as Obamacare. It’s destroying our country. It’s destroying our businesses, our small business and our big businesses. We have to repeal and replace Obamacare. You take a look at the kind of numbers that that will cost us in the year [2017]. It is a disaster if we don’t repeal and replace. It is probably going to die of its own weight, but Obamacare has to go. The premiums are going up 60%, 70%, 80%. …Bad health care at the most expensive price. We have to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Clinton

“I am record as saying we need to put more money into Social Security Trust fund. That’s part of my commitment to raise taxes on the wealthy. My Social Security payroll contribution will go up as will Donald’s

Replenish the trust fund by making sure that we have sufficient resources, and that will come from either raising the cap and/or finding other ways to get more money into it. I will not cut benefits. I want to enhance benefits for low-income workers and for women who have been disadvantaged by the current Social Security system.

Donald is proposing with these massive tax cuts will result in a $20 trillion additional national debt. That will have dire consequences for Social Security and Medicare

We’ve got to go after the long-term health care drivers. We’ve got to get costs down, increase value, emphasize wellness. I have a plan for doing that, and I think that we will be able to get entitlement spending under control but with more resources and smart decisions.”

Will any of this result in more progress for the Black community? More jobs for African-Americans? More business development, stability and better neighborhoods for Blacks?

We are approaching the two roads diverging in the woods, and America Which one will you take?

One most traveled or one that offers a new path… that choice remains to be seen.

Go to the polls and Vote.

You will have to decide which road is best to travel for the future of our country, children and grandchildren.

Will it be Clinton or Trump?

The route we choose will change the direction of America and make all the difference in the world.

