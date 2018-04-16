Sharing is caring! Facebook

The distinction of the camp’s top performer came down to a couple of powerful offensive linemen. Manvel (Texas) High School three-star Layden Robinson was consistently dominant during 1-on-1’s and solidified himself at an elite camp for the second time in the past two months and as one of the top sleepers in the state of Texas for the 2019 class. Robinson not only showed impressive technique in his ability to stone interior defenders at the point of attack, but a fiery competitive streak that at times resulted in him finishing blocks as if in an actual game, much to the chagrin of some of the opposing players. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite does not yet have a ranking for Robinson, but 247Sports ranks him as a strong three-star prospect, the No. 8 center nationally in the 2019 class, and the No. 89 overall prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas.

Source: https://247sports.com/Article/247Sports-features-top-performers-from-Sundays-Under-Armour-Houston-regional-camp-117362443

