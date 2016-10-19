Top Cops Face Own Demons

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

San Diego – Top Cops all over America are grappling with the challenges of how to erase historical injustices and rebuild community trust in African-American communities without hurting future ranks.

That is the focus of law enforcement leaders meeting at the 2016 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California.

A Sincere Apology

“Events over the past several years have caused many to question the actions of our officers and has tragically undermined the trust that the public must and should have in their police departments,” IACP President Terrence M. Cunningham said in a statement released by IACP. “For our part, the first step in this process is for law enforcement and the IACP to acknowledge and apologize for the actions of the past and the role that our profession has played in society’s historical mistreatment of communities of color.”

Chief Terrence M. Cunningham has more than 32 years of experience as a police officer, 16 as Chief of Police of the Wellesley Police Department, Wellesley, Massachusetts.

During his distinguished career in professional policing, he has served as President of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, Vice President for four years and Chairman of the Legislative Committee for the past eight years. He is currently a member of the Executive Board of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Greater Boston Police Council and the New England Association of Chiefs of Police.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is a professional association for law enforcement worldwide. For more than 120 years, the IACP has been launching internationally acclaimed programs, speaking on behalf of law enforcement, conducting groundbreaking research, and providing exemplary programs and services to members across the globe.

FBI Involvement/Input

Adding to the public apology and raised awareness among top law enforcement brass was Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, who told the group of police chiefs that leadership is needed that can bring about a balance that not only helps reduce friction between police and the Black community, but also improves police images and nurture relationships that encourages more young African-Americans and others to have a desire to serve as police officers in the future.

Both Cunningham and FBI Director Comey noted that it is a challenging time to serve in policing, but that leaders must assess the situation and take the steps necessary to move forward.

According to Comey problems are multiplied by a narrative that is forming about American policing. It is a narrative that has formed, in the absence of good information and in the absence of actual data, and it is this: Biased police are killing Black men at epidemic rates.

“That is the narrative,” he said. “It is a narrative driven by video images of real misconduct, possible misconduct, and perceived misconduct.” Given the national attention given to police shootings and the number of Black males being shot and killed by police, the two focused on history, but played down the notion that shootings are epidemic.

According to the Guardian, in 2016, 856 people have been shot to death by police, Of those, 204 of those are African-Americans.

Cops Need Better Understanding of Black History with Police

Comey called on law enforcement leadership to know their neighborhoods with the greatest need being for police to know the people who live there. In particular, the history and journey of Black America.

“…Know the hopes, the dreams, the disappointments and the pain,” he said. “Know the history of law enforcement’s interaction with Black America, because the Black people of America know it… African-Americans, like all Americans, want good policing because they know it is the path to safety and prosperity.”

Comey also challenged the constant upheavals over police shooting stating that more facts are needed and more done to track data before jumping to or drawing conclusions over the shootings.

“Americans actually have no idea whether the number of Black people or brown people or white people being shot by police is up, down, or sideways over the last 10 years,” Comey said. “They have no idea whether Black people or brown people are more likely to be shot during encounters than white people are.”

He also contended that there is actually some recent research from a Harvard economist who focused on 10 major departments, analyzing over 1,000 shootings showing lethal force is more likely to be used against white people, while non-lethal force is more likely to be used against Black people.

“We really don’t know well enough on a national basis.” he told the group. “There were 10.7 million arrests in this country last year, and many times that number of encounters between officers and civilians. Out of those tens of millions of encounters, how many people were shot? What did they look like? What were the circumstances? Is deadly force use trending up or down? Where is it worst and where is it best? Nobody knows.”

Comey said things must change and the goal is to show ourselves and America what is true and accurate and called for the development of a national database about our use of deadly force.

Past History Created Trust Gaps

For his part, Cunningham also focused on historical issues associated with the community and police reminding communities of the longstanding commitment and dedication of officers to people and public protection and safety.

He acknowledged the dark side of policing history where a negative culture unleashed on African-Americans and other minorities and hurts current image of police.

“This dark side of our shared history has created a multi-generational—almost inherited—mistrust between many communities of color and their law enforcement agencies.” Cunningham said.

He added that many of today’s officers do not share this common heritage and often struggle to comprehend the reasons behind this historic mistrust. As a result, they are often unable to bridge this gap and connect with some segments of their communities.

However, he defended good officers serving police forces around the country.

“The history of the law enforcement profession is replete with examples of bravery, self-sacrifice, and service to the community,” he said. “At its core, policing is a noble profession made up of women and men who have sworn to place themselves between the innocent and those who seek to do them harm.”

According to Cunningham, over the years, thousands of police officers have laid down their lives for their fellow citizens, while hundreds of thousands more have been injured while protecting their communities.

The nation owes all of those officers, as well as those who are still on patrol today, an enormous debt of gratitude, he said.

Call for Leaders to Know Character of Officers

Director Comey also called on police chiefs and leaders to know their people like identifying why each became cops and sheriffs. Some of those reasons and notable characteristics would include desiring to do good, help others and serve their communities, including all the people who live there—whatever race, nationality, religion, gender, sexual orientation.

“Leaders must know what good policing looks like,” he stated. “That involves up-close, respectful, disciplined, firm, fair, lawful, and transparent law enforcement.”

Call For Police and Community Cooperation

Cunningham challenged those who denounce the police to also acknowledge that today’s officers are not to blame for the injustices of the past.

Overcoming this historic mistrust requires that we must move forward together in an atmosphere of mutual respect. All members of our society must realize that we have a mutual obligation to work together to ensure fairness, dignity, security, and justice.

“It is my hope that, by working together, we can break this historic cycle of mistrust and build a better and safer future for us all,” Cunningham said. “If either side in this debate fails to acknowledge these fundamental truths, we will be unlikely to move past them.”

