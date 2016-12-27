Too Much Tech

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Kristian Johnson, BTW Student

As a teenager and someone who goes crazy when the new iPhone comes out or saves money all year to prepare for Black Friday discounts on the latest electronics, I am not a person who is likely to say that we use too much technology, but we are quickly getting there fast. Most parents and teachers cannot keep up with the newest social media sites like Snap Chat, Kikk, Vine.com, and Instagram. Although they managed to live their younger lives without the thought of cell phones, laptops or iPads, this generation cannot imagine their lives without it. But are we too dependent on technology? Think about it. How many times have you left your phone at home and had to turn around and go all the way back home to get it despite being short on time just because you cannot go all day without it? How many times has a computer system gone down at a company or restaurant and no one could do their jobs. And finally, just how many times have you had your cell phone out in class, even though it is against school rules, and had to ask the teacher to repeat something that was just said because you were distracted?

It happens every day. We check out, zone out and tap into our self-created digital reality. One eye-opening moment did not happen the millions of times my parents had told me to get off the phone, but it happened when we travelled to my grandmother’s house for a family function in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was the first reunion that my family had organized since I was very young. Many of my cousins, aunts and uncles had come from across the state to visit with family. We had planned activities, that I’m sure someone spent quite a bit of time organizing so that long-time relatives could get reacquainted with one another while learning about our family history. It wasn’t until I saw that every single teenager in the room had their heads buried in their phones, playing various types games or texting, so much that even I was amazed and a little embarrassed. Big eye opener! The next time you would rather spend hours online or you are on your phone texting paragraphs instead having a conversation with someone face to face, remember to engage. Put the phone down, take a breath and reconnect.

Time wasted can never be brought back. That day, I realized that inappropriate technology use can be rude and insensitive and should be kept in check. Is there such thing as being too connected? Oh, yes. After watching kids walk into walls or miss the directions for today’s lesson, our principal said enough is enough. Dr. Phillips and just about every teacher on campus seemed to think so as well. Secretly, I agree. In the classroom, there are boundaries that should be respected because the loud music you play could stop someone else from focusing on their work. How would I know this? It took being on the receiving end of hearing someone else’s loud music to notice just how distracting and annoying it can be. It seems like every activity and guest speaker we have had this year has a message of self improvement and setting higher goals. Dr. Phillips has taken it a step further. There is a new rule at Washington High that I hate but understand at the same time. There will be no headphones in the hallways, classrooms or even in the cafeteria at Washington High for the Spring of 2018! Will this really work? I don’t know, but even though many will try to break this new rule, maybe some good will come out of it. Only time will tell just how much technology and setting priorities will mix together. Go Eagles! PHOTO CREDIT: https://textually.org/textually/archives/2011/11/29/inline-teen-text-for-good.jpeg

