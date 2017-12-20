Breaking NewsFront Page Tony Baker Says Black Thought is His Top 5 of All Time Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sharing is caring!FacebookTwitterGoogle+ Maaaaaaan @blackthought is in my top 5 of all time. Ive been listening to The Roots since 1994 and his lyrical skill has never waned AT ALL I purchase EVERY Roots album without hesitation. And to me he is the most underrated MC of all time. Repost from @joeclair A post shared by Tony Baker (@tonybakercomedy) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:47pm PST Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/Bctb4OOn8cW/ Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community 2nd Annual Black Santa Is Back! Breaking News Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s calm handling of Hurricane Harvey makes him my Texan of the Year Breaking News Omarosa tripped White House alarms after being fired: report