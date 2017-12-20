Maaaaaaan @blackthought is in my top 5 of all time. Ive been listening to The Roots since 1994 and his lyrical skill has never waned AT ALL I purchase EVERY Roots album without hesitation. And to me he is the most underrated MC of all time. Repost from @joeclair

A post shared by Tony Baker (@tonybakercomedy) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:47pm PST